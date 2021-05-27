Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

New MissionKeeper and MissionCaster Video and Data Streaming Tools Help Remote Experts Solve Problems Faster

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKSI Data Sciences, leader in delivering live video and telemetry data from drones and other IoT devices, announced upgrades to their MissionKeeper and MissionCaster products. Created to simplify the process of collecting and sharing field-based video and data, KSI’s MissionKeeper and MissionCaster duo gives project teams the power to solve problems using live content streams from anywhere across the globe.

aithority.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Streaming#Smartphone#Software#Ksi#Streaming Devices#Cloud Users#Storage Devices#Computer Hardware#Data Storage#Missionkeeper#Missioncaster Video#Ksi Data Sciences#Rov#Ui#Automatic#Wifi#Wan#Lte#Hdmi#Dc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
SoftwareRadio Business Report

A New Tech Tool for Connecting Remote Presenters Into Virtual Video

A Chicago-based live and virtual event production company is the latest company to have adopted a “go to” solution for connecting remote presenters into virtual events. It’s technology that broadcast TV executives may wish to consider for their own operations. Signature Production Group is using Quicklink Studio and Quicklink ST102’s...
SoftwareWebProNews

Google Cloud Unveils New Tools to Unify Data

Google Cloud has unveiled its latest innovations, aimed at helping companies unify database, analytics and AI. Google Cloud is the third leading cloud provider, behind AWS and Microsoft Azure. The company is particularly viewed as a good option for machine learning development, and has strong support for open source software.
SoftwareInfoworld

New tools for Azure Data at Build 2021

If you’re building cloud-native applications you need a reliable, efficient data platform. Reliable microservices need a way to store state, whether in NoSQL key/value systems or massively scalable SQL databases. It’s no different in Azure, and Microsoft has been building out its cloud data offering during the past few years to give developers a mix of its own proprietary and open source data platforms.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

The new Apple TV 4K remote has a small, unfixable problem

While you’re unlikely to ever come across it yourself, it turns out the Apple TV 4K (2021) remote – the new Siri Remote – has a small problem: its battery pretty much can’t be replaced. The problem, according to teardown specialists iFixIt, is that the battery is locked deep within...
SoftwareLumia UK

New tools from Microsoft Research help developers write bug-free code, faster

We love putting innovation into the hands of others—whether it’s public institutions, medical researchers, media companies or business leaders. But, the people we get most excited to empower with innovation are developers. Developers can make a difference in every industry domain and they can help solve society’s most pressing challenges. As we used to say in the Developer Division, “The world runs on software,” and developers are behind its code.
EconomySFGate

Data Governance Expert Shares Privacy Compliance and Remote Work Challenges

HOBOKEN, N.J. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and privacy compliance expert, shares privacy compliance and remote work challenges in a new article. The informative article first reviews remote work inherent privacy and security risks. The author then discusses organization privacy best practices, including conducting a...
SoftwareIndustrial Distribution

Millennial Engineers Solve Design Tool Problems That Have Plagued Industry Veterans for Years

Engineers love to solve problems. That’s what makes them engineers. But you can’t fix something if you don’t know it’s broken. That’s why the inspiration to create CoLab, a collaborative software for engineers, didn’t come from experts with decades of experience. It came from two millennial mechanical engineers who were seeing the engineering industry from an entirely fresh perspective.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

SeKVM: Securing virtual machines in the cloud

Whenever you buy something on Amazon, your customer data is automatically updated and stored on thousands of virtual machines in the cloud. For businesses like Amazon, ensuring the safety and security of the data of its millions of customers is essential. This is true for large and small organizations alike. But up to now, there has been no way to guarantee that a software system is secure.
Softwareuniversityherald.com

Common Problems That PKI Can Help Solve

Encryption has been one of the most significant innovations in technology. However, encryption was a significant feature of ancient societies. While that encryption was primitive, it was still exceptional for its time. Encryption continues to be valuable today, as we have so many more secrets that we need to protect. However, modern organizations need to understand how encryption works to take full advantage of its capabilities. Without that, it will be difficult for these organizations to get effective results.
ComputersGamespot

Learn How To Build IoT Devices With ESP32 With This Expert-Led Training

Convenience has always been the driving force of human ingenuity. From its simplest forms such as hand tools, wheels, and inclined planes, technology has allowed humans to live more comfortably. Most modern technology essentially does the same thing, though it's gotten much more complicated. Your automated sprinkler systems, voice-controlled lights, and smart doorbells are just a few examples of modern conveniences that are controlled by the internet, aptly earning these devices the name "Internet of Things."
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Solving B2B’s Payment And Data Problem

In B2B, you cannot solve the payments problem without solving the data problem. They’re inextricably linked, especially when it comes to cross-border, large-ticket transactions. The payments are complex, and as Dean Leavitt, CEO of Boost Payment Solutions, told Karen Webster, there is always some element of data associated with the transaction that both sides need to reconcile.
ElectronicsDigital Signage Today

Key Digital adds Chromecast support for wireless presentations

Key Digital, which makes distributed video and control system equipment, has added Chromecast support to its KD-BYOD4K wireless presentation gateway. The integration makes for a unifying platform for multi-contributor presentations, according to a press release. The Chromecast support provides simple yet sophisticated Wi-Fi content casing from smartphones, laptops and tablets....
TechnologyKPVI Newschannel 6

Agora Launches Agora App Builder for Highly Customized Video Chat and Live Streaming Apps for Creators and Companies - No Coding Required

Agora helps developers and non-technical creators zoom past the competition with the launch of Agora App Builder. SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced the launch of Agora App Builder to empower both developers and creators with absolutely no coding experience to break out of one-size-fits-all video conferencing solutions and start building custom apps tailored to their specific use case and brand. Powered by Agora's highly scalable and reliable Software-Defined Real-Time Network™, Agora App Builder will be free to leverage for all innovators and companies that are looking to stand out from the crowd to connect with audiences, engage with customers, and drive business outcomes.
Softwareaithority.com

Mavenir to Deliver Cloud-Based 5G Solutions on AWS

Suite includes containerized and micro-serviced Converged 4G/5G Packet Core, IMS, Messaging, Orchestration, AI and Telco Analytics and Open RAN products. Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, has announced support for deployments and integration of cloud-native telecom network functions with telco infrastructure solutions on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS).
Softwareaddictivetips.com

(SOLVED) Video Export Stuck on Microsoft Photos App – Expert Fix

The Photos app on Windows 10 isn’t just a photo viewer. It can edit photos and it can also be used to create basic videos. You won’t be using the app for professional video editing but for basic video edits like trimming, adding or removing audio, or compressing the video, it will do the job.
Softwaretechxplore.com

Automated detection of security vulnerabilities in cloud applications

Cloud computing is a growing market. But cyberattacks on cloud software systems are on the rise, too, as these applications often contain security vulnerabilities that hackers are able to exploit. CodeShield software—which is produced by the company of the same name—uncovers these vulnerabilities and fixes them using automated methods. CodeShield is a spin-off of the Fraunhofer Institute for Mechatronic Systems Design IEM and the Heinz Nixdorf Institute at Paderborn University.
Technologythemreport.com

AI, Digital Tools Lead to Faster Closing Times

The average time to close on a home loan shortened in April, and that marks the fourth consecutive month of faster-moving closings, according to the monthly Origination Insight Report from ICE Mortgage Technology. ICE says its report data comes from a robust sampling of approximately 80% of all mortgage applications initiated on the Encompass Lending Platform and offers insight into underwriting standards employed by lenders across the country.
ComputersAndroid Headlines

Is Your Data Safe on Cloud Services And How Much Cloud Storage Do You Really Need?

As the world becomes more digitized, a lot of our personal information is compromised on our hard drives, simply because it’s not as hard as you think for a hacker to access a WiFi account. This is why in all likelihood you or someone you know has had their personal information stolen. Cloud data platforms offer an extra level of security, but as we saw in the fappening scandal and others, concerns about cloud security are not some paranoid delusion.
Softwareamazon.com

Building serverless applications with streaming data: Part 1

Streaming data presents a unique set of design and architectural challenges for developers. By definition, streaming data is not bounded, having no clear beginning or end. It can be generated by millions of separate producers, such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices or mobile applications. Additionally, streaming data applications must frequently process and analyze this data with minimal latency.