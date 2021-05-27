New MissionKeeper and MissionCaster Video and Data Streaming Tools Help Remote Experts Solve Problems Faster
KSI Data Sciences, leader in delivering live video and telemetry data from drones and other IoT devices, announced upgrades to their MissionKeeper and MissionCaster products. Created to simplify the process of collecting and sharing field-based video and data, KSI’s MissionKeeper and MissionCaster duo gives project teams the power to solve problems using live content streams from anywhere across the globe.aithority.com