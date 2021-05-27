Seegrid Announces ‘Blue Labs’ Research and Development Group

Databases: Tools for measuring performance for Oracle. The performance of databases is often critical in virtual environments. While the focus is on the network, CPU and memory, the disk storage is sometimes out of focus. For him, it’s mostly about pure capacity, but his performance data is hardly of any interest. Sufficient hardware can be procured with a new IT infrastructure – but this is no longer possible with old environments. Decision-makers often argue here that they already exist and should be used. Then it is important to check the hardware for suitability and, if necessary, to prove the need for new acquisitions or upgrades.