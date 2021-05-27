Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Seegrid Announces ‘Blue Labs’ Research and Development Group

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading autonomous mobile robotics provider launches in-house innovation acceleration team to rapidly deliver the future of material handling automation. Seegrid Corporation, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, announced the formation of Blue Labs, a research and development group committed to furthering the company’s strong technical advantage. With an in-house team of the best innovators in mobile automation building upon Seegrid’s proprietary, state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technologies, the company will accelerate its expanding footprint throughout the manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics sectors it serves.

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Software#Robotics#Technology Company#Technologies#Lab Automation#Proprietary Technology#Blue Labs#Seegrid Corporation#Blue Labs#Blue Lab#Seegrid Amr#Cto#Computer Vision Systems#Innovators#Logistics Sectors#Chief Technology Officer#Visionary Discovery#Ph D Level Expertise#Autonomous Mobile Robots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) to Acquire SaaS Companies Datacoral and Cazena

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cloudera, (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced that it has agreed to acquire Datacoral and Cazena in two separate transactions. The additions of Datacoral and Cazena will support the evolution of Cloudera's public cloud offering and expand Cloudera's market opportunity as the company moves beyond big data to self-service. The two acquisitions mark an important milestone as Cloudera continues to execute its strategic plan to build a leader in the hybrid cloud space.
Technologycybernews.com

How the convergence of Edge and 5G can transform entire industries

Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), the internet of things (IoT), blockchain, edge computing and 5G are leading the long list of ubiquitous tech trends. Although each technology promises to transform the business landscape, the art of the possible becomes much clearer as these technologies begin to converge and create new opportunities.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Laird Connectivity Joins Software AG PartnerConnect Global Partner Program

AKRON, Ohio, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity today announced it is partnering with Software AG, a leader in IoT, Integration, API Management, and Business Transformation software, through its PartnerConnect partner program. The Cumulocity cloud is a perfect fit for customers looking to leverage an IoT cloud with Laird Connectivity IoT sensors and gateways. The combination of our joint offerings simplifies the IoT journey for enterprise customers looking to get to market quickly.
Technologyai-summary.com

Summary: The 10 most innovative artificial intelligence companies of 2020

These companies are applying the technology to everything from treating strokes to detecting water leaks to understanding fast-food orders. Graphcore For enabling the next generation of AI applications with its Intelligent Processing Unit AI chip. With Conversational AI and LivePerson’s chat-based support, the company’s clients have seen a two-times increase...
San Francisco, CAVentureBeat

RPA platform ElectroNeek raises $20M

ElectroNeek, a robotic process automation (RPA) platform for managed service providers and IT teams, today announced it has raised $20 million in a series A funding round led by Baring Vostok. San Francisco, California-based ElectroNeek, which is now valued at $100 million, says it will put the funds toward developing its product and growing its engineering workforce.
Technologyaithority.com

What is InfoSec: Definition, Trends and Technology

Enterprise security has evolved around two new developments – Information Security and Cybersecurity. We will discuss Information Security and the latest trends in the industry in this article. Information Security typically referred to as InfoSec, could be a set of practices meant to secure information from unauthorized access or alterations,...
ComputersHPCwire

Tachyum Prodigy Has Successfully Transitioned to 5 Nanometer Process

June 1, 2021 — Tachyum today announced it has successfully improved performance, density and power consumption of its Prodigy Universal Processor by a process (die) shrink to 5nm (nanometer) feature size from 7nm. Achieving 5nm enables Prodigy to scale at the speed of transistors, not the wire traces, and reach much higher frequency than previously announced speeds of 4GHz on 7nm. It also enables Tachyum to instantiate 128 cores in a low-cost monolithic die.
Softwareaithority.com

KMS Lighthouse Now Available In Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure Customers Worldwide Now Gain Access to KMS Lighthouse to Take Advantage of the Scalability, Reliability and Agility of Azure to Drive Application Development and Shape Business Strategies. KMS Lighthouse, a global leader in knowledge management, announced the availability of the Lighthouse solution on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Telia Company's Divestment Of Telia Carrier Completed

STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telia Company has today completed the divestment of Telia Carrier to Polhem Infra as all conditions, including regulatory approvals, have been met. Telia Company's divestment of Telia Carrier completed. On October 6, 2020, Telia Company announced the divestment of its subsidiary Telia Carrier to...
SoftwareHPCwire

Accelerating Your Data with NVIDIA InfiniBand Storage Solutions

The world’s most advanced research and product development centers in manufacturing, life science, and financial services demand high-performance storage platforms to execute their applications effectively. The pressure to maintain a competitive advantage across industries has increased with the addition of data-intensive applications brought on by AI and deep learning. The...
Softwareatlanticcitynews.net

Software Development: What to Learn in 2021?

2020 was the year when the skills of software developers were tested, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic forced swift digitization across businesses and industries. This has crossed over to 2021, and many businesses are still planning how they can change their strategies to operate online. For most businesses, the plan means continuing walking on the path of digital transformation and making sure that they have the right team for the job.
Softwarebostonnews.net

IoT Softwares Market Shaping from Growth to Value | Cisco, McAfee, IBM, HP

Latest released the research study on Global IoT Softwares Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. IoT Softwares Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the IoT Softwares. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cisco (United States), Centri Technology (United States), Dell EMC (United States), McAfee (United States), Symantec (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), HP (United States), Salesforce (United States). Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ : https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/117423-global-iot-softwares-market.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Databases: Tools for measuring performance for Oracle

Databases: Tools for measuring performance for Oracle. The performance of databases is often critical in virtual environments. While the focus is on the network, CPU and memory, the disk storage is sometimes out of focus. For him, it’s mostly about pure capacity, but his performance data is hardly of any interest. Sufficient hardware can be procured with a new IT infrastructure – but this is no longer possible with old environments. Decision-makers often argue here that they already exist and should be used. Then it is important to check the hardware for suitability and, if necessary, to prove the need for new acquisitions or upgrades.
Softwarehartenergy.com

Tech Trends

Editor's note: This "Tech Trends" section appears in the new E&P newsletter. This weekly section highlights the latest upstream technologies and services for the oil and gas industry. The copy herein is compiled from press releases and product announcements from service companies and does not reflect the opinions of Hart Energy. Submit your company’s updates related to new technology products and services to Ariana Hurtado at ahurtado@hartenergy.com.Subscribe to the E&P newsletter here.
Softwareaithority.com

NVIDIA Base Command Platform Provides Enterprises With Fast Path to Scale Production AI

NVIDIA and NetApp Offer Subscription to Hosted NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD and NetApp Data Management Platform; Integrations Coming Soon for Public Cloud Infrastructure. NVIDIA unveiled NVIDIA Base Command Platform, a cloud-hosted development hub that lets enterprises quickly move their AI projects from prototypes to production. The software is designed for large-scale,...
Softwarechannele2e.com

OwnBackup Acquires Nimmetry, Merlinx

Cloud-to-cloud data protection company OwnBackup has acquired Nimmetry, a data integration software company that partners closely with Adobe, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Workday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Nimmetry is based in Santa Clara, California, with a significant presence in Hyderabad, India, the buyer says. Dig a littler...
Industrylinux.com

Super Blueprints Integrate the 5G Open Source Stack from Core to Door

There is an exciting convergence in the networking industry around open source, and the energy is palpable. At LF Networking, we have a unique perspective as the largest open source initiative in the networking space with the broadest set of projects that make up the diverse and evolving open source networking stack. LF Networking provides platforms and building blocks across the networking industry that enable rapid interoperability, deployment, and adoption and is the nexus for 5G innovation and integration.
BusinessZDNet

Robot maker acquires conversational AI startup

Makers of a robot named Moxie, whose 2020 launch was largely drowned out in the early days of the pandemic, are betting conversation will be the key to unlocking market viability. The recent acquisition of a conversational AI company will give Embodied a leg up in pursuit of that goal.