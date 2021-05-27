Seegrid Announces ‘Blue Labs’ Research and Development Group
Leading autonomous mobile robotics provider launches in-house innovation acceleration team to rapidly deliver the future of material handling automation. Seegrid Corporation, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, announced the formation of Blue Labs, a research and development group committed to furthering the company’s strong technical advantage. With an in-house team of the best innovators in mobile automation building upon Seegrid’s proprietary, state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technologies, the company will accelerate its expanding footprint throughout the manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics sectors it serves.aithority.com