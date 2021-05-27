Centrifuge Wraps Up Its Token Sale on CoinList as It Pushes to Connect DeFi to Real World
The Centrifuge protocol has ushered in a new category of Total Value Locked (TVL) growth, bordering on introducing real-world asset (RWA) TVL. Centrifuge, one of the first protocols to connect DeFi to the real world has completed its public token sale on CoinList, adding an army of backers to help push its agenda. The token sale which was announced earlier in the month comes as one of the innovative projects that have pulled new funding from CoinList this year, reaffirming investor’s growing interest in DeFi protocols with unique solutions.www.coinspeaker.com