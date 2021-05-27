Lisk Launches HackOnlisk and the Lisk Grant Program to Inspire Next Generation of Blockchain Developers

A hackathon, running from May 21st until July 23rd, followed by a long-term grant program sees Lisk bolster innovation and entrepreneurship in Blockchain. What: Lisk, the platform for building blockchain applications using JavaScript, is calling all inspired blockchain developers and entrepreneurs to take part in the upcoming HackOnLisk online hackathon and Lisk Grant Program. The aim of the hackathon is to support innovation on the Lisk blockchain with the transition of Lisk’s network into its Sapphire phase — the next phase of the network’s development that will connect the entire Lisk ecosystem for the first time.