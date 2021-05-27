Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Lisk Launches HackOnlisk and the Lisk Grant Program to Inspire Next Generation of Blockchain Developers

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hackathon, running from May 21st until July 23rd, followed by a long-term grant program sees Lisk bolster innovation and entrepreneurship in Blockchain. What: Lisk, the platform for building blockchain applications using JavaScript, is calling all inspired blockchain developers and entrepreneurs to take part in the upcoming HackOnLisk online hackathon and Lisk Grant Program. The aim of the hackathon is to support innovation on the Lisk blockchain with the transition of Lisk’s network into its Sapphire phase — the next phase of the network’s development that will connect the entire Lisk ecosystem for the first time.

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lisk Grant Program#Javascript#Lisk Js 2021#Lightcurve#Lsk#Nft#Grants#Mvp#Wachsman Pr#Btc Echo#Cointelegraph#Wearedevelopers#Lead Backend Developer#Lisk S Grant Program#Blockchain Innovation#Hackathon Judges#User Friendly Sdk#Ceo#Lending#Launches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
investing.com

Privacy blockchain Dusk establishes $5 million grant program

The crypto space has grown significantly in recent years, with various projects harnessing different blockchains for their solutions. Dusk Network, a blockchain focused on privacy, now offers projects the opportunity to apply for funding for Dusk-related endeavors. “The Dusk Grants Program seeks to engage (independent) projects, developers, researchers, academics, or...
Technologycioapplications.com

Why Agile Security can Enable Digital Transformation?

Digital transformation is now a core component of the corporate strategy, as companies are seeking a greater impact from investments in digital technology in order to remain significant and competitive. Fremont, CA: As technology has become an integral part of company efficiency and productivity, digital transformation and cyber security are...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Enterprise IT Architect Andy Thurai Joins Constellation Research as Vice President and Principal Analyst

Advising on AI Sec Dev Ops, Observability, and Enterprise Software. Constellation Research announced the appointment of Andy Thurai as vice president and principal analyst to research and advise clients on enterprise software, AI, ML, IT infrastructure and cloud readiness among organizations and c-suite executives. The appointment of Thurai reinforces Constellation’s ongoing commitment to providing strategic guidance with practical understanding in industries impacted by digital disruption.
banklesstimes.com

DeFi Technologies Subsidiary Valour Launches Polkadot Exchange Traded Product

Valour, a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC: DEFTF) and issuer of investment products focused on digital assets, has launched its Polkadot ETP on the Nordic Growth Market (NGM) stock exchange. The Valour Polkadot ETP enables investors to gain exposure to DOT, the native token of the Polkadot protocol, simply and securely, via their bank or broker.
Softwaredcvelocity.com

Tecsys Launches ‘The Great Supply Chain Podcast’ Featuring Key Insights from Industry Leaders

Tecsys Inc., an industry-leading supply chain management and omnichannel commerce software company, is pleased to announce the launch of ‘The Great Supply Chain Podcast’ on June 1, 2021. Hosts by Adam Polka and Bill Denbigh will interview experts across the supply chain industry to provide key insights and help supply chain leaders drive change in their organizations.
Medical & Biotechtechnologynetworks.com

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Launches Next-Generation BioLector XT Microbioreactor

Microbioreactor technology is accelerating and increasing automation capabilities with the launch of the new BioLector XT Microbioreactor which features the highest flexibility, enabling more applications in the BioLector series of instruments from m2p-labs, part of the Beckman Coulter Life Sciences’ Biotechnology Business Unit since November 2020. Equipped with patented FlowerPlate...
Engineeringfarmweek.com

Next generation of engineers inspired by talk from alumnus

HND Engineering students at South Eastern Regional College (SERC) got to hear about life after college when alumnus Daniel Joynson visited the Bangor campus. Daniel, from Bangor, completed his HND Engineering last June and is now a workshop engineer at Saw Tech Ireland. He was accompanied by manager Eoghan McGlynn....
Industrymarketscale.com

AI-Driven Vision for Secondary Packaging

A new partnership between Pearson Packaging and Plus One Robotics aims to provide AI-driven solutions to secondary packaging. Michael Senske, President & CEO of Pearson Packaging, and Brent Barcey, VP Business Development, Plus One Robotics, shared this partnership’s details, how it formed and what they plan to accomplish by joining forces.
Businessaithority.com

Hyland’s Nuxeo Digital Asset Management Platform Named in Now Tech Report for Customer Experience

Leading Independent Research Firm Includes Nuxeo, Now Part of Hyland, Among 36 DAM Vendors in q2 2021 Report. Nuxeo, a content services platform and digital asset management (DAM) provider now a part of leading content services provider Hyland, announced its inclusion in Forrester’s “Now Tech: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q2 2021” research report. The latest report features an overview of 36 digital asset management (DAM) vendors to help marketing professionals understand the value they can expect from each company, and select one based on their organization’s needs.
Jobscounty10.com

NOLS is hiring a Website Content Manager

To build, modify, optimize, and maintain the organization’s website and related digital assets to support NOLS and its customers. This role works closely with Marketing, Creative, and Information Systems teams to maintain a functional website for key audiences. The role will also work closely with departments around the school and may also support outside agency relationships.
TechnologyTechCrunch

GitLab acquires UnReview as it looks to bring more ML tools to its platform

“Last year we decided that the future of DevOps includes ML/AI, both within the DevOps lifecycle as well as the growth of adoption of ML/AI with our customers,” David DeSanto, GitLab’s senior director, Product Management – Dev & Sec, told me. He noted that when GitLab recently surveyed its customers, 75% of the teams said they are already using AI/ML. The company started by adding a bot to the platform that can automatically label issues, which then led to the team meeting with UnReview and, finally, acquiring it.
Technologycioapplications.com

Role of Blockchain in Intellectual Property Management

Blockchain technology can be helpful to check the legitimacy of IP job ownership on a secure network. Fremont, CA: Blockchain is a decentralized, distributed ledger technology that keeps track of a digital asset's origins. It is an information-recording system that is difficult to alter, hack, or cheat.In other words, Blockchain is the system that enables any digital information to be distributed across a network while being time-stamped, unchangeable, and transparent to everyone on the web. Blockchain technology has significant consequences in various fields, including bitcoin, health care, real estate, voting systems, supply chain and logistics, and so on.
Computerstechacrobat.com

Why Choose The Grandstream Network for Your IP Communications Solution

Communication is the mainstay of business success. You need to stay ahead of it, regardless of the size or scale of your organization. You must stay connected with your employees and customers at all times to operate successfully and match buyer expectations. A robust IP communication solution sets your business on the right track as it offers much more than traditional telephony.
Technologydesign-reuse.com

First step in its Multi-Codec HEVC and VVC Platform Initiative

– Building on the success of its HEVC/H.265 Patent Pool, Access Advance today announced its new HEVC Advance Platform Pool structure. The new and simplified structure will benefit both HEVC implementers (licensees) and HEVC standard essential patent owners (licensors). Licensees will receive an expanded license which now includes all HEVC...
Technologyai-summary.com

Summary: The 10 most innovative artificial intelligence companies of 2020

These companies are applying the technology to everything from treating strokes to detecting water leaks to understanding fast-food orders. Graphcore For enabling the next generation of AI applications with its Intelligent Processing Unit AI chip. With Conversational AI and LivePerson’s chat-based support, the company’s clients have seen a two-times increase...
Small Businessfinextra.com

Temenos launches Virtual COO for SMEs

SMEs make up 95% of businesses in many countries, and yet they are consistently underserved by banks around the world. Temenos and Canadian Western Bank (CWB) have innovated together to develop an Explainable AI-driven (XAI) solution, Temenos Virtual COO. Following TCF Online 2021, Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, announces that it has launched Temenos Virtual COO globally.
Internettechnewsinc.com

A Lohr-based startup wants to connect diversity by default

Already a 19-year-old entrepreneur: Domenik Klingenbrunn is fulfilling this dream with his startup Real2Web, which is currently in the incorporation stage. The Lohrer got support from the Starthouse and his father, Oliver, who launched a startup a year and a half ago. The business idea that the 19-year-old developed with...
Businesschannele2e.com

Trustifi Launches Channel Program, Appoints New Channel Leadership

SaaS-based email security company Trustifi has launched its first official channel partner program to support its MSPs and solution providers in the channel, according to a statement released by the company. As part of this new initiative, Trustifi has appointed cybersecurity sales veteran Jamie Lembeck as its new Global Channel...
BusinessZDNet

Robot maker acquires conversational AI startup

Makers of a robot named Moxie, whose 2020 launch was largely drowned out in the early days of the pandemic, are betting conversation will be the key to unlocking market viability. The recent acquisition of a conversational AI company will give Embodied a leg up in pursuit of that goal.