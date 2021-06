We are excited to share that our Streets Department will be doing a capital project on North Tiger Drive from 16th Ave North to the north City Limits about ½ mile north of 16th Avenue beginning in June. Crews will be removing pavement, constructing curb, gutter & sidewalk, and re-paving the roadway. Local access to homes will be maintained. The project is anticipated to be completed in approximately six weeks. Questions can be directed to Tyson Carpenter, City Engineer, at (208) 324-9669.