Hyperlink InfoSystem Titled As The Leading IT & Software Company for Blockchain Solutions Worldwide
With technological advancements burgeoning, it is no surprise that the market of blockchain technology is growing at lightning speed. The blockchain market is projected to hit USD 39.7 billion by 2025 from USD 3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 67.3%. This rise will be due to the growing need of businesses to simplify their workflow, and while adapting to the new normal will also encourage the growth of blockchain development services. The significant increase in this sector is due to heavy investments in blockchain technology from private institutions and the government.aithority.com