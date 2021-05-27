Cancel
Foxit Introduces Foxit Sign, a New Simple-to-Use, Legally Binding eSignature Service, as Part of Its Comprehensive PDF Solution Suite

By AIT News Desk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoxit Also Announces New Product and Corporate Branding, Along With New Versions of Its PDF Editor and PDF Reader Software. Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, announced Foxit Sign, a new eSignature service providing full, legally binding and secure eSign workflow. Foxit Sign makes it easy to create and sign digital contracts, agreements and forms to expedite business in a digital world.

