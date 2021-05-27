Foxit Introduces Foxit Sign, a New Simple-to-Use, Legally Binding eSignature Service, as Part of Its Comprehensive PDF Solution Suite
Foxit Also Announces New Product and Corporate Branding, Along With New Versions of Its PDF Editor and PDF Reader Software. Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, announced Foxit Sign, a new eSignature service providing full, legally binding and secure eSign workflow. Foxit Sign makes it easy to create and sign digital contracts, agreements and forms to expedite business in a digital world.aithority.com