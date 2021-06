CLEMSON- On a night when the Tigers didn't need a whole lot of offense, the bats went cold in a 5-1 loss to Duke, putting Clemson's postseason hopes in serious jeopardy. The Tigers got a quality start from Mack Anglin, as the redshirt freshman went 6.2 innings allowing just 3 runs on 5 hits. However, two of those hits came in the form of solo home-runs off of the bat of Blue Devils first basemen Chris Crabtree, which would prove to be all Duke needed.