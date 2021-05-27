Beep Secures $20 Million Series-a Investment From Intel Capital and Blue Lagoon Capital
Beep, a provider of multi-passenger, electric, autonomous mobility solutions, announced that it has recently closed the company’s Series-A round with Intel Capital and Blue Lagoon Capital. The funding will enable Beep to continue the expansion of its autonomous fleet deployments across North America and leverage its learnings to advance passenger mobility service for cities, business districts and campuses at scale. Beep utilizes a combination of machine learning, contextual traffic data and the company’s existing centralized command center data to provide vital oversight in managing high-risk scenarios for autonomous vehicles in complex geo-fenced environments.aithority.com