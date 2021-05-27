Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Beep Secures $20 Million Series-a Investment From Intel Capital and Blue Lagoon Capital

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeep, a provider of multi-passenger, electric, autonomous mobility solutions, announced that it has recently closed the company’s Series-A round with Intel Capital and Blue Lagoon Capital. The funding will enable Beep to continue the expansion of its autonomous fleet deployments across North America and leverage its learnings to advance passenger mobility service for cities, business districts and campuses at scale. Beep utilizes a combination of machine learning, contextual traffic data and the company’s existing centralized command center data to provide vital oversight in managing high-risk scenarios for autonomous vehicles in complex geo-fenced environments.

aithority.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Capital Investment#Technology Company#Investment Companies#Public Investment#U S Investment#Beep Secures#Intel Capital#Blue Lagoon Capital#General Partner#Blue Lagoon Capital#Autonomous Mobility#Innovative Companies#Enterprises#Driverless Platforms#Autonomous Vehicles#Transportation#Contextual Traffic Data#Ceo#Concept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Intel, Super Micro Computer, Dell

Latest survey on Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI). The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in supply chain and production line have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe) Company, Intel Corporation, Nec Corporation, Super Micro Computer, Inc., Dell Inc., Arm Holdings Plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Emerson Electric Company, Microsoft Corporation & Softlayer Technologies, Inc..
MarketsVentureBeat

Automated sales commission platform Spiff secures $46M

Spiff, an automated commissions platform for businesses, today announced it has raised $46 million in a series B round of funding from Lightspeed Ventures Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Stripes, and Norwest Venture Partners. Founded out of Sandy, Utah, in 2017, Spiff is one of several platforms designed to automate sales commission...
Healthbizjournals

Blue Ash health tech secures eight-figure capital raise

A Blue Ash-based medical device aims to use new capital to help get its products into surgeons' hands. On Tuesday, Standard Bariatrics announced it landed $35 million in Series B capital led by Silicon Valley-based U.S. Venture Partners, which specializes in early-stage ventures in enterprise software, cyber security, consumer, e-commerce, health care and IT-enabled health care services.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Telia Company's Divestment Of Telia Carrier Completed

STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telia Company has today completed the divestment of Telia Carrier to Polhem Infra as all conditions, including regulatory approvals, have been met. Telia Company's divestment of Telia Carrier completed. On October 6, 2020, Telia Company announced the divestment of its subsidiary Telia Carrier to...
Businesstechnologymagazine.org

VidCrunch secures $2.5 MM in growth capital for European & APAC expansion

Content-based monetization frontrunner, VidCrunch, has reportedly closed a multi-million-dollar financing facility from SVB or Silicon Valley Bank, a major bank that caters to globally leading innovative companies and their investors. The company, which is also a Google MCM Partner, initiated this move in order to expand its global sales team...
BusinessTechCrunch

Cloudera to go private as KKR & CD&R grab it for $5.3B

Cloudera and Hortonworks, two key startups in the Hadoop space, merged in 2018 for $5.2 billion. Cloudera was likely under pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn, who took an 18% stake in the company in 2019 and now stands to gain from the sale, which the company stated represented a 24% premium for shareholders at $16 a share. Prior to the market opening this morning, the stock was sitting at $12.86.
Softwarechannele2e.com

OwnBackup Acquires Nimmetry, Merlinx

Cloud-to-cloud data protection company OwnBackup has acquired Nimmetry, a data integration software company that partners closely with Adobe, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Workday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Nimmetry is based in Santa Clara, California, with a significant presence in Hyderabad, India, the buyer says. Dig a littler...
BusinessBusiness Insider

JPG Investments Inc. Acquires Common Shares of Playmaker Capital Inc.

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - This news release is issued by JPG Investments Inc. ("JPG") pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canada's National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103 with respect to common shares (the "Common Shares") of Playmaker Capital Inc. (formerly Apolo III Acquisition Corp.) (the "Issuer").
Technologyaithority.com

SAM Seamless Network Raises $20 Million Series B Funding to Lead IoT Security for 5G Networks

Round LED by Blackberry and Verizon Ventures. Additional Investors Include Blumberg Capital, Intel Capital, Adt, and Nightdragon. SAM Seamless Network, a network security company for consumers and SMBs, announced it has raised $20M in Series B funding to accelerate SAM’s growth, enabling the expansion of its security reach from currently protecting 2M networks and 70M devices globally, to securing 10M networks and 500M devices by the end of 2021.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Paragon Receives $10 Million Seed Round Financing from Lib Capital

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Over the years, blockchain industry sees a remarkable development. New technologies are changing the global financing system. With the growing scale of encrypted data transactions, more and more institutes and users have accepted the encrypted assets. Traditional capital is also accelerating its entry into the blockchain field.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Quantum Computing Market Revenue Worth $1,866.8 Million By 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, global market for quantum computing to cross $1,866.8 million revenue by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 33.1% during 2020 and 2030. The machine learning (ML) category under application segment is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. This can be primarily owing to the large potential of ML technologies that can be incorporated with the quantum computing systems for enhancing their use case.
Businessmobilesyrup.com

Bell pledges an additional $500 million for its capital investment plan

Bell has pledged an additional $500 million for its accelerated capital investment plan in response to recent regulatory decisions. The Montreal-based national carrier announced the investment plan in February, which originally consisted of $1 billion to $1.2 billion in additional network funding. The amount of funding has now been increased to $1.7 billion.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.84 Million in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Preformed Line Products at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businesstucsonpost.com

SK Holdings to partner with US companies

Seoul [South Korea], May 31 (ANI/Global Economic): According to Reuters and other foreign media on May 27, SK Group is partnering with an American autonomous driving company to target the Asia-Pacific autonomous driving market worth 1,677 trillion won, including Korea, Japan, China, Taiwan etc. Reuters reported, that the collaboration will...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $9.64 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,639,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.6% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.
BusinessTechCrunch

Indian logistics giant Delhivery raises $277 million ahead of IPO

In a regulatory filing, the Gurgaon-headquartered startup disclosed it had raised $277 million in a round led by Boston-headquartered investment firm Fidelity. Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, Abu Dhabi’s Chimera, and UK’s Baillie Gifford also participated in the new round, a name* of which the startup didn’t specify. The new...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.67 Million in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 570,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,000. SportsTek Acquisition comprises approximately 0.9% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tieton Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.30 Million Investment in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 215,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000. Nature’s Sunshine Products comprises approximately 2.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.