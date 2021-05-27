Cancel
Movies

Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Wants Black Adam To Kill [SPOILERS]

By Scott Campbell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeither Dwayne Johnson, DC Films or Warner Bros. have confirmed how Black Adam fits into DCEU canon, if indeed it does at all. The series of superhero blockbusters has been branching out and increasingly further away from the mythology first established in Man of Steel, to the extent that movies like Birds of Prey, Aquaman, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Suicide Squad technically all occupy the same narrative space as Justice League, but are nowhere near beholden to each other.

Zack Snyder
Dwayne Johnson
Ezra Miller
