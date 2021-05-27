Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Profit-taking Selling Operations

By Mahmoud Abdallah
dailyforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong successive gains pushed the EUR / USD currency pair towards the 1.2266 resistance level, the highest for the currency pair in more than four months. Its been mentioned that the pair is now preparing for profit-taking selling as the gains pushed technical indicators to overbought levels. We noticed selling...

www.dailyforex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technical Analysis#Usd#Forex Trading#Strong Gains#Selling Operations#Soci T G N Rale#The European Central Bank#Ecb#Societe Generale#Central#Eastern European#Glaxosmithkline#Vir Biotechnology#Eur Usd#Profit Taking Selling#Technical Indicators#Overbought Levels#Strong Overbought Areas#Currency#Chief Forex Strategist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Euro
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields slip, shrugging off inflation

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields slipped one to two basis points lower in early trading on Wednesday, edging down ahead of the European Central Bank meeting next week. Yields were little changed overall on Tuesday, even after HICP data showed euro zone inflation rose to...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.2222. Despite euro's strong rise from last week's low of 1.2133 (Friday) to 1.2254 in New York morning yesterday, subsequent retreat to 1.2212 due to broad-based rebound in the greenback suggests further volatile trading below May's 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266 would continue with downside bias, below 1.2204 would add credence to this view but 1.2133 should remain intact.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Declines below 1.2200

On Wednesday, the EUR/USD passed the support of the 55, 100, and 200-hour simple moving averages. Moreover, the 1.2200 marks and the weekly simple pivot point at 1.2198 were passed. By the middle of the day's European trading hours, the rate had reached the 1.2170 level. In the near term...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Building on Bullish Support

EUR/USD holds to its recent range as buyers seek support from an ascending triangle. EUR/JPY builds on strong momentum but faces short-term resistance at key level from 2018. EUR/USD has kept to a range in the last three weeks as traders look for more data to consolidate momentum. So far, both sides of the coin have seen improving economic outlook as Covid-19 cases diminish, as the focus will likely be put on the NFP jobs data out this Friday for further guidance.
Retailinvezz.com

EUR/USD pulls back after weak German retail sales

The EUR/USD retreated after Germany published weak retail sales data. The sales declined by 5.5% in April because of the lockdown in the second half of the month. Focus shifts to the upcoming ECB decision and US non-farm payroll data. The EUR/USD price retreated on Tuesday after the relatively disappointing...
Businesscityindex.co.uk

Eurozone climbing into the higher inflation boat: EUR/USD

Earlier, the Eurozone released its Producer Price Index (PPI) data for APRIL, which was 1%, vs an expectation of 0.5% and 1.1% in March. No big deal, right? Old data. But theoretically, PPI feeds in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in subsequent months. On Tuesday, the Eurozone released its CPI data for MAY. (Why they release April PPI after May CPI, I have no idea!). May’s CPI reading was 2%. This is the highest reading since October 2018. The ECB has a target inflation of just below 2%. However, as with the US Fed, the ECB assumes the inflation is due to base effects (which is probably true, given where the economy was last year) and temporary factors (aka transitory).
Currenciesinvesting.com

EUR/USD: Traders Continue To Look For Reversals

– Three-week tight trading range nested within a three-month trading range, which is nested within five-year trading range. Traders continue to look for reversals on daily, weekly and monthly charts. – Yesterday was sell signal bar for lower high reversal, but the pattern from the May 25 high was small...
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD retreats toward 0.7200 amid renewed USD strength

NZD/USD is falling for the second straight day on Wednesday. US Dollar Index extends rebound beyond 90.00 following the weak start to the week. Later in the day, the Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book. The NZD/USD pair closed in the negative territory on Tuesday and extended its slide...
BusinessCNBC

European markets cautious as investors monitor rebound hopes, economic data

LONDON — European stocks were muted on Wednesday, following cautious sentiment across other global markets as investors monitor key economic data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.1% above the flatline by early afternoon. The food and beverage sector climbed 0.8% while media stocks fell 0.6%. The cautious trade for...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

1.2204 - Last Fri's high (now sup) 1.2133 - Last week's low (Fri) EUR/USD - 1.2223.. Although euro swung in choppy fashion in Asia n European morning y'day n then briefly climbed to session highs of 1.2254 in NY, the pair fell to 1.2212 near NY close due to broad-based USD's rebound.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD erases majority of daily losses, trades around 0.7750

AUD/USD regained its traction after declining toward 0.7700. US Dollar Index steadies around 90.00 in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes trade in the positive territory. The AUD/USD pair remained under modest bearish pressure during the European trading hours and dropped to a daily low of 0.7715. With the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Under pressure on renewed dollar’s demand

The dollar strengthened throughout the first half of the day but is not yet bullish. The macroeconomic calendar is scarce, with the sentiment leading the way. EUR/USD could turn bearish on a break below the 1.2165 support. The EUR/USD pair fell to a weekly low of 1.2163 amid resurgent demand...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Breaching Psychological Resistance

The support level reached 109.35 before settling around 109.50 at the beginning of trading on Tuesday, waiting for new developments. The currency pair's recent bounce gains pushed it towards the 110.20 resistance level and as I mentioned before, surpassing that most important psychological resistance of 110.00 is to further control the bulls' performance. The US dollar, which confused most observers by its rally in the first quarter of 2021, fell broadly in April and May.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Head & Shoulders?

Last Thursday’s EUR/USD signals were not triggered, as there was insufficiently bearish price action when the resistance level identified at 1.2209 was first reached. However, this level was accurate as strong resistance. Today’s EUR/USD Signals. Risk 0.75%. Trades must be taken prior to 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas.
Currenciesinvesting.com

June Monthly FX Outlook: U.S. Dollar Remains Pressured, Euro Could Surprise

The US dollar, which confounded most observers by appreciating in the first quarter, has fallen broadly in April and May. The drivers, ironically, are the same: US rates and relative economic strength. Treasury yields rose sharply in Q1, and this helped the greenback recover from the accelerated slide in November and December 2020. However, they fell in April and did not get much traction in May. Spikes higher in yields, such as in response to the surprising acceleration of CPI to over 6% at an annualized rate in the first four months of the year, were short-lived.
Business740thefan.com

Euro zone inflation surges past ECB target in May

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation surged past the European Central Bank’s elusive target last month, heightening a communications challenge for policymakers who will happily live with higher prices for now but may face a backlash from irate consumers. Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 2%...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

(Corrects paragraph 4 sterling high to $1.4250 from $1.4259) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland and Tom Westbrook TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a three-year high and the dollar traded under pressure on Tuesday, as investors waited for the next batch of U.S. and European data to shape the outlook on interest rates. Central bankers on both sides of the Atlantic have repeatedly said recent price pressures are likely to be transitory, and not prompt pre-emptive policy tightening, but investors are wary of a strong recovery forcing their hand. A shift in tone in Britain has helped sterling scale February's peak on Tuesday in the wake of remarks last week from Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe pointing to rates rising late next year or sooner if the economy strengthens. The pound was the best-performing G10 currency last month and it rose as high as $1.4250 in the Asia session, its strongest since April 2018. The Australian dollar was the other major mover, and it added as much as 0.5% as Australia's current account surplus hit a record high and drove upward revisions to economists' growth forecasts. Some of those gains were pared and the Aussie traded at $0.7745 after the Reserve Bank of Australia made no changes to policy settings and stuck with a dovish tone. The yen edged marginally higher for a second consecutive session, while other majors were mostly steady. China's yuan took a breather after posting its best month since last November, and was flat at 6.3705 per dollar. Traders in London and New York return from market holidays on Tuesday. "The dollar bias remains negative on the immediate horizon," analysts at Singapore's OCBC Bank said in a note on Tuesday. "The inability to impute Fed tapering or rate hike expectations continue to weigh." Some clues may come from European inflation data and a U.S. manufacturing survey due later on Tuesday and from U.S. labour data due on Friday. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will also both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar. The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional headwind, he said. "The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical currency," Capurso said. "The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower." That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year. The euro was steady at $1.2224 on Tuesday, not far from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The U.S. dollar index held at 89.817. Crypto currencies were broadly steady, with bitcoin last just below $37,000. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 459 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2223 $1.2225 -0.01% +0.05% +1.2236 +1.2222 Dollar/Yen 109.5050 109.4600 +0.02% +5.99% +109.5600 +109.3900 Euro/Yen.