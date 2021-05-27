MTV’s Next Great Challenge

Halfway through the first episode of The Challenge: All Stars, as teams of weary, middle-aged parents, spouses, and reality TV veterans swim in search of submerged puzzle pieces, “Machinehead” by the band Bush plays. The frenetic riffs of the 1996 single abruptly slap like a splash of freezing water. There is nothing timeless about “Machinehead.” It has not persevered through the digital age; it has not been memed. This is a song you probably have not heard in a long time. Maybe not since its music video dominated MTV in the days when the network still played music videos. And that’s exactly the point.