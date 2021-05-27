Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

MTV’s Next Great Challenge

By Randall Colburn
The Ringer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalfway through the first episode of The Challenge: All Stars, as teams of weary, middle-aged parents, spouses, and reality TV veterans swim in search of submerged puzzle pieces, “Machinehead” by the band Bush plays. The frenetic riffs of the 1996 single abruptly slap like a splash of freezing water. There is nothing timeless about “Machinehead.” It has not persevered through the digital age; it has not been memed. This is a song you probably have not heard in a long time. Maybe not since its music video dominated MTV in the days when the network still played music videos. And that’s exactly the point.

www.theringer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Rossdale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Reality Tv#Millennials#Nightclubs#Music Stars#Good Music#Reality Competition#Pop Stars#Game Music#Paramount#Viacom#National Lampoon#Bunim Murray Productions#Challenge#A V Club#Pew Research#Twitter#Gen X#Bet#Gen Z
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Nickelodeon
Related
WWE411mania.com

MTV’s The Challenge Competitor Would Be Interested in WWE Appearance

Johnny Bananas is a longtime competitor on MTV’s The Challenge, and he says he’d be interested in following in The Miz’s footsteps to WWE. Bananas — real name Johnny Devenanzio — spoke with Screen Rant and was asked if he would ever be interested in following his fellow Challenge luminary The Miz into WWE.
TV & VideosBay News 9

'RuPaul's Drag Race' wins three MTV unscripted awards

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — "RuPaul's Drag Race" won Monday evening in three of the four categories it was nominated in on the concluding night of the two-night MTV Movie & TV Awards which honored unscripted television. The VH1 series won for best competition series, beating out "Legendary," "The Challenge," "The...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Ellen DeGeneres’s ‘reign of terror’ brutally mocked at MTV Movie Awards

Ellen DeGeneres was a target of mockery at MTV’s Movie and Television Awards, when her “reign of terror” appeared in an “In Memoriam” segment.Last Wednesday (12 May), DeGeneres announced that she was ending her eponymous US talk show after 19 seasons, amid a sustained controversy over allegations of a toxic work environment behind the scenes.DeGeneres was also at the centre of unverified allegations about her off-camera behaviour, from claims that she would demand that people not look her in the eye, to claims that her real-life personality clashed with her kinder on-camera persona.On Monday (17 May), MTV broadcast the...
TV Seriesinlander.com

My first time... watching MTV's hit show Catfish

There's probably no better year to illustrate the power of online human connections than the one we all just lived through. People have been meeting each other online for decades now. But after living through the stay-at-home orders of the pandemic, it's more acceptable than ever to hope a digital introduction might blossom into a real-life love connection.
TV & VideosSoompi

SEVENTEEN Announced For Lineup Of MTV’s AAPI Heritage Month Special

SEVENTEEN will be performing at MTV’s Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month special!. MTV will be teaming up with See Us Unite for Change, a campaign that aims to support the AAPI community by amplifying voices and encouraging education about Asian American experiences. The event will feature music and comedy performances, short films, and speakers to bring awareness to viewers and encourage them to support efforts against hate and discrimination.
TV & Videosbsckids.com

Lots Of Bunk’d on Disney Channel

Bunk’d on Disney Channel is going to drop a plethorea of new episodes this week with “Pop Pop Poppin’ In,” “Role Models,” “Gi Whiz,” and “Dancin’ Up A Storm” which will alos include a milestone for the show. BUNK’D – Disney Channel’s long-running summer camp comedy “BUNK’D” will mark a...
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

8 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen. The dust hasn't settled yet, but at least eight shows have been canceled over the last week as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are Prodigal Son on FOX, Rebel on ABC, and All Rise on CBS. Meanwhile, The CW and NBC have yet to announce the status of several shows on the renewal/cancellation bubble.
Minoritiescalifornianewstimes.com

MTV’s AAPI Heritage Month show: When is it, how to watch

A coalition of actors, musicians, athletes and activist stars will meet this week on national television to celebrate Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. In addition to highlighting the history and contributions of Asian Americans, we will also feature MTV’s “See Us Unite for Change” special. Recent increase in anti-Asian violence In the United States, the COVID-19 pandemic is occurring through speeches and performances by celebrities of Asian descent.
TV & VideosRefinery29

Here’s Where Canadians Can Stream Girls5eva, Tina Fey’s New Comedy

A little-known band called The Rolling Stones once crooned, “You can’t always get what you want” — and an actually unknown band at the centre of Tina Fey’s latest comedy series, know that all too well. Girls5eva (because five is better than four, duh), follows the former one-hit wonders over a decade after their '90s girl group disbanded. As expected, each member is as far away from their former superstardom as possible. (In fact, one of them, Ashley — played briefly by Emily in Paris’s Ashley Park — is dead after an infinity pool accident...).
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Is Adding A Great Jennifer Lawrence Movie Next Month

David O. Russell might have a reputation for being a hotheaded and temperamental filmmaker, but you can’t deny the man knows how to direct a great movie, and over the last decade he’s reinvented himself as an awards season favorite that assembles some of the most star-studded ensembles imaginable to lend weight to his character and dialogue-heavy work.
Los Angeles, CAyourdigitalwall.com

Is FBATUBE.Com The Next Great Black Video Streaming Platform?

(YourDigitalWall Editorial):- Los Angeles, California May 25, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – FBATube an entertainment company and black-owned video sharing platform that was recently started and has recently taken off in popularity following their interviews with famous YouTubers and influencers iam_marwa and Mr. Locario which can be seen on their YouTube and Instagram.
WWEBradford Era

WWE Superstar 'The Miz' on being a role model, shoe charity, MTV 'Challenge'

WWE superstar Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin on being a role model, working with Lotrimin on shoe charity, and whether he'll be on another MTV 'Challenge.' (May 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/cad70e8e9163447ea735829a075d2eae.
TV Showsfandomwire.com

10 Most Unforgettable Musician Cameos on TV Shows

A musician’s cameo turns more heads than an actor’s cameo does in a music video. There is no doubt that they are the Queens and Kings of the show business with the highest net value and the highest number of followers on social media. More than half of the world is strongly influenced by their choices and actions. So, that explains why TV shows would do anything to feature them on their episodes. It’s rather ironic that even though music stars’ acting career isn’t fruitful; their appearance in series shoots up the viewer ratings by 20 million. Find out the 10 most unforgettable cameos by musicians on TV shows.
Beauty & Fashionmodernsalon.com

Get the Look: Lana Condor's Sequin Nails at the MTV Awards

Lana Condor has stunning style, and her look for Sunday night's MTV Movie & TV Awards didn't disappoint. The To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress shined in a sequin dress and matching mani. The nail look was done by celebtrity nail artist Thuy Nguyen, who shared her inspiration...