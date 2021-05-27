Cancel
Uptake Appoints Marie Wieck to Board of Directors

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUptake, the leader in Industrial AI and Analytics, announced the appointment of Marie Wieck to its Board of Directors. Wieck was a leader at IBM for over three decades in areas of emerging technology, product design, and inclusion, overseeing teams of up to 10,000 employees and $9 billion in revenue. Her leadership was instrumental in IBM’s WebSphere, MobileFirst and Hybrid Cloud businesses, and she led the launch of IBM Blockchain. Wieck is currently an Executive Partner at Ethos Capital. Wieck joins the Board at a time of accelerating global expansion, with Uptake experiencing 60%+ customer growth in the last year.

aithority.com
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Laird Connectivity Joins Software AG PartnerConnect Global Partner Program

AKRON, Ohio, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity today announced it is partnering with Software AG, a leader in IoT, Integration, API Management, and Business Transformation software, through its PartnerConnect partner program. The Cumulocity cloud is a perfect fit for customers looking to leverage an IoT cloud with Laird Connectivity IoT sensors and gateways. The combination of our joint offerings simplifies the IoT journey for enterprise customers looking to get to market quickly.
Businessdallassun.com

Strategic Appointments Announced to KEY DH Technologies Board of Directors to Drive Green Hydrogen Business

OWEN SOUND, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / KEY DH Technologies Inc. (KEY) today announced the appointment of three new independent directors to the company's board, increasing its size to seven members. With these additions, KEY is well-positioned to execute the next phase of its business plan, focusing on the commercialization of its innovative large-scale Green Hydrogen production technology, building its order book, securing strategic partnerships, ramping up manufacturing capacity and driving growth in its deuterium businesses.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Enterprise IT Architect Andy Thurai Joins Constellation Research as Vice President and Principal Analyst

Advising on AI Sec Dev Ops, Observability, and Enterprise Software. Constellation Research announced the appointment of Andy Thurai as vice president and principal analyst to research and advise clients on enterprise software, AI, ML, IT infrastructure and cloud readiness among organizations and c-suite executives. The appointment of Thurai reinforces Constellation’s ongoing commitment to providing strategic guidance with practical understanding in industries impacted by digital disruption.
Businessaithority.com

Avaya Names Todd Zerbe SVP Engineering, to Deliver Increased Value and Innovation for Customer and Employee Experiences With the Avaya OneCloud Platform

Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, appointed Todd Zerbe as Senior Vice President of Engineering. He is responsible for identifying, designing and developing leading-edge technology that delivers increased value to global customers as part of the Avaya OneCloud experience platform. “We are excited...
Businessmartechseries.com

TopDevelopers.co Published the List of Leading Big Data Analytics Companies of May 2021 – An Exclusive Research

TopDevelopers.co has recently announced the best Big Data Companies that are making difference in offering reliable big data analytics solutions to businesses. Data analytics in one of the most important business activities that is helping businesses grow for a better opportunity in the upcoming years, noticing the need, TopDevelopers.co has recently published a list of top Big Data Analytics Companies.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

OwnBackup acquires Nimmetry to accelerate its multi-cloud strategy

OwnBackup announces the acquisition of Nimmetry, based in Santa Clara, CA, with a significant presence in Hyderabad, India. Nimmetry provides a unified platform for seamless integration of big and small SaaS-based data using a microservices architecture. “This acquisition accelerates OwnBackup’s multi-cloud strategy. The entrance into the Indian market and the...
Businessaithority.com

Hootsuite Welcomes New SVP of Software Development, Manish Kamra

Kamra to accelerate Hootsuite global software development strategy and drive innovation. Hootsuite announced that Manish Kamra will join the company as Senior Vice President, Software Development, with a focus on establishing the organization’s long-term technology development strategy and execution plan to deliver the highest levels of quality, performance, scalability, and reliability.
Businessadtechdaily.com

MediaKind Announces Two Senior Appointments to Elevate Business Strategy in DTC and Advertising Space

Newly created roles strengthen MediaKind’s technical capabilities and strategic commitment to the rapidly growing direct-to-consumer (DTC) video, advertising, and sports markets. Mark Ramberg joins MediaKind as Group Vice President of Products, having led video platform product management at Hulu/Disney, one of the world’s largest DTC video services. New Executive Vice...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

180 Life Sciences Corp. Announces The Appointment Of Russell T. Ray, MBA And Teresa DeLuca MD, MBA To Board Of Directors

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) (180 Life Sciences or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, today announced that it has appointed Russell T. Ray, MBA and Teresa DeLuca MD, MBA to its Board of Directors ("Board") effective June 15, 2021.
BusinessBusiness Insider

ChargePoint Appoints Technology and Revenue Leader Susan Heystee to Board of Directors

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle ("EV”) charging network, today announced the appointment of Susan Heystee to its Board of Directors. Heystee will be replacing Neil Suslak, who is resigning from ChargePoint’s Board. Heystee brings more than 30 years of software and technology experience to the ChargePoint Board. Heystee is currently serving as a strategic advisor and director of Ouster, Inc., a leading global lidar technology company.
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

Solar Integrated Roofing Appoints Respected Technology Leader Muthla AlSayer to Board of Directors

Appointment of Second Independent Director Meets Corporate Governance Requirement for OTCQB Uplisting. EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, has appointed respected technology leader Muthla AlSayer to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.
Businesssgbonline.com

Hibbett Appoints Board Member

Hibbett Sports Inc. announced the appointment of Linda Hubbard to the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately at the commencement of today’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Following the retirement of Jane Aggers, the appointment maintains the size of the Board at 10. Hubbard will serve on the Audit Committee and...
Businessbeckersasc.com

HST Pathways appoints healthcare technology leader to board of directors

ASC software company HST Pathways recently appointed Nancy Ham to its board of directors, according to a May 25 press release. Ms. Ham has been the CEO of documentation software company WebPT since 2016. She previously held executive positions at Healthagen Population Health Solutions, Sentillion, ProxyMed, Healtheon/WebMD and MedVentive, later acquired by McKesson. She will join the board as an independent member to guide HST's growth.
Businesspropertyindustryeye.com

Boomin appoints chair to the strategic board

Sarah Edmundson has been appointed chair of Boomin’s strategic board, which aims to increase the level of ongoing agent engagement and participation in the development and direction of the recently launch property portal. Edmundson’s first job is to initiate a process to appoint independent agent partners to the strategic board....
Businessinkedin.com

PointsBet Appoint Kosha Gada As Non-Executive Director

Kosha Gada, a seasoned executive with experience at the intersection of media, technology, and digital business models, has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director by PointsBet Holdings Limited, the parent company of PointsBet USA. PointsBet’s ambitions in the US market will be aided by the appointment, according to the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Omega Therapeutics Strengthens Board Of Directors With Appointment Of R&D Veteran Elliott M. Levy, M.D.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. ("Omega"), a development-stage biotechnology company leveraging its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming™ platform to harness the power of epigenetics and pioneer novel DNA-sequence-based targets and develop a new class of mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines, today announced the appointment of Elliott M. Levy, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Levy is an industry veteran with over 20 years of research and development experience at global pharmaceutical companies, including Amgen and Bristol-Myers Squibb.
Businessoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Sezzle Appoints Director of Brand Partnerships

Jason Volk has been appointed Director of Brand Partnerships for the Outdoor & Sporting Goods categories. Sezzle is a rapidly growing financial technology company, on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle’s payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of active users globally by offering interest-free installment plans at 34,000 online stores and in-store locations.