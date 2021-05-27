Uptake Appoints Marie Wieck to Board of Directors

Uptake, the leader in Industrial AI and Analytics, announced the appointment of Marie Wieck to its Board of Directors. Wieck was a leader at IBM for over three decades in areas of emerging technology, product design, and inclusion, overseeing teams of up to 10,000 employees and $9 billion in revenue. Her leadership was instrumental in IBM’s WebSphere, MobileFirst and Hybrid Cloud businesses, and she led the launch of IBM Blockchain. Wieck is currently an Executive Partner at Ethos Capital. Wieck joins the Board at a time of accelerating global expansion, with Uptake experiencing 60%+ customer growth in the last year.