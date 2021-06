With only a little more than a week to go until Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki works its magic on Wednesdays for its six-episode run beginning in June, viewers are getting another look at how Tom Hiddleston's Prince of Asgard earns the name "The God of Mischief." By now, you know just how much of a mess he made of the timeline so now he's going to (in)voluntarily help Owen Wilson's TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw's TVA Judge Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15 make things right- right? Because while the TVA may think they have Loki under lock and key? Well, let's just say he always tends to keep an Ace or three up his sleeves (along with a knife).