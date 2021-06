Wirtgen America has another FREE webinar coming up! On June 16th at 1:00 PM CT, Tim Nash will discuss the SP 64i Slipform Paver Series from Wirtgen. Tim Nash is the Director of Concrete products and he will demonstrate how contractors all over North America and the world are benefitting from this industry leading paver concept. He will cover the importance of control of material flow through the paving system. How to increase quality, improve production, decrease transport time and associated costs and lower operating costs.