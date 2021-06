ZW Data Action Technologies Authorized as an Advertising Service Provider for KOLs and Ecommerce for Tencent

Solutions Review lists the eight top cloud managed service providers, according to the CRN 2021 Solution Provider 500 list. IT news and analysis outlet CRN recently released its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list, a ranking of managed technology service providers that solution providers should be aware of. Though the list is aimed at highlighting software vendors for the purposes of solution provider partnering, Solutions Review is most interested in highlighting the vendors that offer unique products and platforms for enterprise organizations. As such, we’ve read through the complete CRN rankings, available here, to analyze the cloud managed service providers we think matter most.