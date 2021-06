It’s been more than one year since Covid has hit countries across the globe. As some countries are healing, others are collapsing. India is seeing the worst of it with multiple strains being detected and has over a quarter million deaths varying from children, parents and grandparents. Overcrowding and false information is being spread throughout India and the health care systems are underfunded. Vaccination sites are being overrun by massive groups of people desperate to be as safe as possible and accessible face protectors are becoming sparse. Hospitals having to house patients in the hallways with overcrowding being an understatement.