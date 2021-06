There’s a reason why Pryda Presents is regarded as the breeding grounds for some of the most enduring, masterful sounds in all of dance music. One of the moments that grabbed ears during Cristoph’s BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix in January was the introduction of a forthcoming Yotto linkage, and Yotto quickly reaffirmed the warranted excitement for its delivery during his “A Very Cold DJ Set,” filmed from the depths of a Finnish forest. Everyone was left petitioning for a further update until the end of May when the two dropped the announcement that “Out Of Reach” alongside Sansa would finally be out just a few days later, arriving on none other than Eric Prydz’s legendary Pryda Presents imprint.