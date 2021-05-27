Cancel
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reveal they had feelings for each other during Friends

Friends fans may need to go on a break themselves to process their emotions during the new reunion special. The cast of Friends reunited for the highly-anticipated special that debuted Thursday on HBO Max, during which David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston opened up about having real feelings for each other while playing Ross and Rachel. Their comments came when James Corden asked if there were any off-screen romances among the cast.

The Week

New York City, NY
All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

