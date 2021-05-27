Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reveal they had feelings for each other during Friends
Friends fans may need to go on a break themselves to process their emotions during the new reunion special. The cast of Friends reunited for the highly-anticipated special that debuted Thursday on HBO Max, during which David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston opened up about having real feelings for each other while playing Ross and Rachel. Their comments came when James Corden asked if there were any off-screen romances among the cast.theweek.com