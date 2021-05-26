New: Increase cross-platform visibility with our new ServiceNow integration
Read this article in French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Russian, Dutch, Polish, or Japanese. In a world of distributed and hybrid work, it’s more important than ever for organizations to create seamless workflows that empower collaboration and enhance cross-functional visibility. That’s why we launched Asana Partners, a single platform for distributed work that connects over 200 essential application partners.blog.asana.com