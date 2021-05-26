New: Increase cross-platform visibility with our new ServiceNow integration

CaixaBank begins to deploy its new ATM technology platform, ATMNow, designed to overhaul the user experience and add new services and functions. The new platform has been developed with the aim of offering the same banking and image services on ATMs as users experience on CaixaBankNow, the online banking channel accessible via the web and mobile app. Although the technological characteristics of the devices are completely different, ATMNow involves a comprehensive adaptation to the ATM environment of the user experience and service quality of CaixaBank's digital banking.