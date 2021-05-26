Cancel
New: Increase cross-platform visibility with our new ServiceNow integration

By Michael Chen, Julia Martins
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead this article in French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Russian, Dutch, Polish, or Japanese. In a world of distributed and hybrid work, it’s more important than ever for organizations to create seamless workflows that empower collaboration and enhance cross-functional visibility. That’s why we launched Asana Partners, a single platform for distributed work that connects over 200 essential application partners.

