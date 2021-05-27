ExtraHop Explains How Advanced Threats Dominate Threat Landscape

As enterprises continue their digital transformation journey in this Post-COVID era, applications are the engine that drives their business growth. Whether it’s a digital-first enterprise or one that is accelerating its digital transformation initiatives, APIs are not only opening up systems so that applications can run faster, but also the de facto core of today’s modern application development styles – like microservices, Docker, and Kubernetes. The next time you are watching Netflix, or listening to Spotify on your smartphone, remember it’s a guarantee that there is an API behind your point-and-click request to get more information about the artist. Likewise, Google’s 2021 State of API Economy Research reported that 58% of global enterprise IT decision-makers said APIs are speeding new app development. Meanwhile, cyberattackers have already pivoted and focused their malicious activities on this promising environment.