ExtraHop Explains How Advanced Threats Dominate Threat Landscape

By Terry Sweeney
Dark Reading
 5 days ago

SPONSORED: WATCH NOW -- How do SOC professionals build a strategy when they lack basic information about how such threats operate? Advanced threats by their very nature create plenty of uncertainty, according to Matt Cauthorn, VP of cloud security for ExtraHop. SPONSORED: How do SOC professionals build a strategy when...

www.darkreading.com
Tech Threat Thursday

It’s Tech Threat Thursday! What is Social Engineering and how can you protect yourself from a cyber-attack? According to KnowBe4, cyber-attackers go for the low-hanging fruit: humans. Learn more about how to secure your technology at https://www.knowbe4.com/what-is-social-engineering/. Be on the lookout for other Tech Threat Thursday content on the City...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

McAfee MVISION XDR protects organizations against the most advanced cyber threats

McAfee announced significant expansion of its MVISION Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solution by correlating the extensive telemetry of McAfee’s endpoint security solution, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution, and threat intelligence solution powered by MVISION Insights. These integrations protect organizations against the most advanced threats while simplifying security operations with unified control and visibility from device to cloud.
Technologyaithority.com

Google Workspace Upgrades Alert Center With Advanced Counter-Abuse And Threat-Analysis Capabilities

Google’s Alert Center is now stronger and more potent in thwarting cyberattacks than ever before. And, employees would be able to enjoy the benefits right away. Google just announced Smart Canvas to simplify the future of work with Google Workspace. But, that’s not all — the leading workplace automation platform added a series of new security capabilities to protect assets hosted within Google Workspace. These security protections will defend against advanced threats and abuses that have sprung up with the rise of remote workplace culture during the pandemic.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Top 4 Digital Brand Threats

Threat actors routinely impersonate brands as part of their attacks. Brand abuse can occur anywhere online, and impersonating a reputable company automatically gives credibility to a threat that might otherwise be instantly identified as suspicious. Because brand impersonation is so broadly used across the threat landscape, security teams need to have complete visibility into the top brand threats targeting their organization. They also need efficient workflows that extract actionable intelligence from potential brand threats.
Public Safetyscmagazine.com

Insider threat fundamentals and mitigation techniques

Employees may intentionally or unwittingly expose the business to serious security risks. Security manages need to stay on top of insider threats and learn prevention best practices. While it’s important to secure a digital infrastructure against external adversaries, a lot of the risks occur on the inside. Offensive activity may...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Making data an asset, not a threat

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the latest developments in the UK government’s National Data Strategy and what it means for the economy. Our latest buyer’s guide explains the emerging technologies around computational storage. And we look at the advances in customer experience management during the pandemic. Read the issue now.
ComputersItproportal

How to reduce the threat of cloud ransomware

The pandemic has driven significant digital transformation efforts among enterprises looking to adapt to the new normal and effectively support growing remote workforces. As a result, SaaS platforms and services have become critical for business success. Unfortunately, with this growth, organizations and employees are becoming more prominent targets for ransomware. In fact, according to a recent report, ransomware attacks increased by 150 percent in 2020. As this threat continues to evolve, businesses are increasingly facing what’s referred to as cloud ransomware – a new generation of attack that explicitly spreads through the cloud and encrypts SaaS data associated with cloud services.
NFLthreatpost.com

Combatting Insider Threats with Keyboard Security

Dale Ludwig, business development manager at Cherry Americas, discusses advances in hardware-based security that can enhance modern cyber-defenses. As cyberattacks snowball and insider threats become an ever-larger part of the problem, it may be time to move beyond purely software-based cyber-defenses. Implementing hardware-based security, like secure keyboards, can be an important part of the mix.
Softwarearxiv.org

A Rule Mining-Based Advanced Persistent Threats Detection System

Advanced persistent threats (APT) are stealthy cyber-attacks that are aimed at stealing valuable information from target organizations and tend to extend in time. Blocking all APTs is impossible, security experts caution, hence the importance of research on early detection and damage limitation. Whole-system provenance-tracking and provenance trace mining are considered promising as they can help find causal relationships between activities and flag suspicious event sequences as they occur. We introduce an unsupervised method that exploits OS-independent features reflecting process activity to detect realistic APT-like attacks from provenance traces. Anomalous processes are ranked using both frequent and rare event associations learned from traces. Results are then presented as implications which, since interpretable, help leverage causality in explaining the detected anomalies. When evaluated on Transparent Computing program datasets (DARPA), our method outperformed competing approaches.
Technologylatesthackingnews.com

Cybersixgill: Next Generation Threat Intelligence

The pandemic forced a lot of organizations to rethink their cybersecurity posture. When COVID-19 hit, organizations suddenly found themselves operating in a distributed manner. Because they didn’t have the right security infrastructure and methodologies in place, dangers from the exposure to cyber threats sharply increased. In 2020, we saw an...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Five Most Common Cloud Threats

Cloud threats are on the rise. At any point in time, sensitive data can move between 2,481 different cloud apps and services, making it a prime target for cybercriminals. A recent study by McAfee concluded that there’s been a 630% rise in cyberattacks on cloud services since January 2020. According to industry research, cloud breaches cost organizations $5 trillion over the past two years. From our experience, here are the five most common cloud threats.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Critical Infrastructure Cyber Security Market Report 2021: Technology Strategies Driven By An Evolving Threat Landscape Create New Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digitalization and Real-time Visibility Transforming the Global Critical Infrastructure Cyber Security Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research service analyzes the global critical infrastructure cyber security market, identifying particular trends, best practices, and customer decision-making factors within four critical national...
Marketssecurityintelligence.com

Token Resistance: Tackling the New NFT Threat Landscape

Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are big business — but come with significant cyber- and crypto-security risk. Part of the problem is that the NFT landscape is poorly understood. They also make up part of a massively overpriced blockchain-based network that could open the door to new security threats. So, how do...
TechnologySilicon Republic

How to address cybersecurity when migrating to the cloud

Moxtra’s chief technology officer discusses cloud security and some of the main pitfalls that businesses should avoid. Migrating to the cloud is far from a new concept. However, the last year has accelerated digital transformation across virtually every industry, dispersing much of the global workforce and decentralising much of the on-premise infrastructure we had been used to.
SoftwareNetwork World

Cisco Threat Response

The intended audience of this paper are security analysts that are involved with incident response and already using or considering using cyber threat intelligence in their operations. This paper will describe Cisco Threat Response, a new security tool from Cisco that improves the ability of security operations teams, primarily threat...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Gaining Insights Is Fundamental for API Security

As enterprises continue their digital transformation journey in this Post-COVID era, applications are the engine that drives their business growth. Whether it’s a digital-first enterprise or one that is accelerating its digital transformation initiatives, APIs are not only opening up systems so that applications can run faster, but also the de facto core of today’s modern application development styles – like microservices, Docker, and Kubernetes. The next time you are watching Netflix, or listening to Spotify on your smartphone, remember it’s a guarantee that there is an API behind your point-and-click request to get more information about the artist. Likewise, Google’s 2021 State of API Economy Research reported that 58% of global enterprise IT decision-makers said APIs are speeding new app development. Meanwhile, cyberattackers have already pivoted and focused their malicious activities on this promising environment.
TechnologyNetwork World

KuppingerCole Report - Safeguarding Your Most Valuable Data: Five Key Criteria to Assess Cloud Provider Security

Digital Transformation has profoundly changed our entire society, especially in the last decade. The world today is quickly growing more digitalized, interconnected, and complex. Most companies seem to intuitively understand the cloud’s operational benefits such as elastic scale, reducing costs, automation, and even security. Yet some see risks such as added network latency, potential availability problems, or the risk of cloud vendor or platform lock-in. A surprising majority of IT specialists see the cloud as a more secure alternative to their existing onpremises infrastructure. This can be especially true for smaller companies with limited IT security staff. All Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) invest heavily in the security and compliance of their infrastructure and gladly offer their customers a large portfolio of security solutions and services.
Technologyaithority.com

What is InfoSec: Definition, Trends and Technology

Enterprise security has evolved around two new developments – Information Security and Cybersecurity. We will discuss Information Security and the latest trends in the industry in this article. Information Security typically referred to as InfoSec, could be a set of practices meant to secure information from unauthorized access or alterations,...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Week in review: VMware critical updates, prevalent enterprise cybersecurity risks, 3 years of GDPR

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news and articles:. Belgium’s Federal Public Service Interior (i.e., the country’s Interior Ministry) has suffered a “complex, sophisticated and targeted cyberattack.”. The Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced a Security Directive that will enable the Department to...