The Invincible animated series wrapped up its first season earlier this year, and it definitely left fans wanting to see more with its roster of Image Comics superheroes and supervillains. One standout of the season — for better or for worse — has been Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), whose unique vigilante aesthetic and violent tendencies have captivated fans. Fans have already taken it upon themselves to imagine wildly different takes on Omni-Man's 2D look, from Henry Cavill to Jon Hamm. A new piece from BossLogic takes a decidedly different perspective to it, imagining Will Ferrell — particularly his Anchorman persona Ron Burgundy — as the character.