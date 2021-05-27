Gold Technical Analysis: US Economic Data Results

EUR/USD holds to its recent range as buyers seek support from an ascending triangle. EUR/JPY builds on strong momentum but faces short-term resistance at key level from 2018. EUR/USD has kept to a range in the last three weeks as traders look for more data to consolidate momentum. So far, both sides of the coin have seen improving economic outlook as Covid-19 cases diminish, as the focus will likely be put on the NFP jobs data out this Friday for further guidance.