Gold Technical Analysis: US Economic Data Results

By Mahmoud Abdallah
dailyforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the dollar's recovery from its recent losses, gold prices continued to rise with sharp gains, reaching the resistance level of 1913 dollars per ounce. This is its highest in more than four months, before settling around the level of 1895 dollars per ounce at the time of writing the analysis. The yellow metal got more momentum due to inflation concerns and lower Treasury yields. In the same performance of gold, silver futures closed at 27.877 dollars an ounce, while copper futures settled at 4.5295 dollars a pound.

www.dailyforex.com
#Gold Reserve#Us Dollar#Gold Prices#Economic Analysis#Economic Data#Data Analysis#Gold Technical Analysis#Us#Treasury#Fxtm#Noble Gold Founder#Federal Reserve#Thinkmarkets#Inflation Data#Commodity Analysts#Gdp Growth#Weak Treasury Yields#Copper Futures#Monthly Gains#Monetary Policy
