James Richard “Dick” Houston
James Richard “Dick” Houston, age 83, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021. Born January 8, 1938, in Nashville, Indiana, he was the son of Richard M. Houston and Betty (Skinner) Houston Bush. Dick spent most of his childhood in Nashville and graduated on June 6, 1956, from Ben Davis High School. Dick went on to serve in the Indiana National Guard from 1960 to 1964. He was married to Cynthia A. Sturm for 25 years and Cathy Jo Anderson for 16 years. He was President/Owner of H & H Bulk Transport and Coke Transport. When Dick retired, he moved to Winter Haven, Florida.www.bcdemocrat.com