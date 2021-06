Over 47,000 people in Henderson County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of this week, and the cumulative virus case total recently surpassed 10,000. A total of 47,243 people, or 40.2% of the population, has been administered at least one dose of the vaccine in Henderson County, and 42,110 people, or 35.9% of the population, is considered fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.