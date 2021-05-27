TEAMGROUP Launches All-Round Storage Solutions

The 2s line of toolboxes set a new benchmark for high quality tool storage at a budget-friendly price. The new 2s line offers quality tool storage for students and entry-level technicians with great features mechanic's love and new innovations that make these toolboxes both functional and durable. "We designed this line to include options that technicians need when they are just starting their careers with the same great quality you expect from a Matco toolbox," Dan Christopher, Manager of the Matco Tool Storage Plant stated. The new line includes a power drawer to keep power tools charged and ready to go as well as increased storage capacity with a taller second drawer. "We want entry-level technicians to get their career started with everything they need and a toolbox that will be able to grow with them at a budget-friendly price point," Dan added.