Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Charge Enterprises Files Application for Uplisting to Nasdaq

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, announced today that it has submitted an initial application to list the company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The listing of...

www.dallassun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Stock Market#Securities Trading#Trading Securities#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#The Nasdaq Capital Market#Company S Shares#Nasdaq Of The Company#Crge#The Nasdaq Stock Market#Ev#Charge Communications#Unified Communication#Mobile Network Operators#Mno#Charge Enterprises Inc#Charge Enterprises Inc#Nasdaq Listing#Charge Investment#Charge Infrastructure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Andover, MAhomenewshere.com

Byrna Technologies Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

ANDOVER, Mass., June 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. ("Byrna" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed public offering of its common stock. The Company currently expects an offering size of approximately $50 million, although the offering size, number of shares to be offered and the offering price for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Byrna intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Nerds On Site Inc. Announces Stock Option Grant To Management

TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE: NERD) (OTCQB: NOSUF) ("NERD" or the "Company"), a mobile IT solutions company servicing Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) marketplaces in Canada and the USA, is pleased to announce that it has issued a total of 4,000,000 options to management, pursuant to its incentive stock option plan (the "Plan"). Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of the Company for $0.15 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan.
Stocksdallassun.com

TPT Global Tech Signed A Common Stock Purchase Agreement Whereby A Southern California Institutional Investment Fund Will Invest Up To $5M As the Company Explores Up Listing to Major US Stock Exchange

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW, the Company or TPT Global Tech') (OTCBB:TPTW) today announced the company signed a Common Stock Purchase Agreement ('Equity Investment') whereby a Southern California institutional investment fund will invest up to $5M as the company explores the next major milestone, up listing to a major US stock exchange, NASDAQ or the NYSE. TPTW may draw on the Equity Investment, as needed and as defined, through December 31, 2021, to avoid creating heavy dilution to existing TPTW shareholders. The Equity Investment will be in common shares of TPTW after appropriate registration with the SEC and is not a toxic convertible debt. The company reserves the right to sell its common shares under the Equity Investment to the Institutional Investment Fund at any time which is at the sole discretion of management. No minimum number of common shares is required to be sold to the fund and the company can sell shares to the fund every 5 trading days if desirable, limited to the median daily trading volume of the Company's common stock over the most recent five business days. The Equity Investment, although it contains a fixed price option if agreed by the Company and the Institutional Investment Fund, will be at a 15% discount to market, allowing the company to sell its common shares at a higher market price as our share price increases.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

TRxADE HEALTH, INC. Announces Authorization of Stock Repurchase Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ: MEDS), a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to a maximum of $1.0 million of shares of the Company's common stock. There is no time frame for the repurchase program, and such program will remain in place until a maximum of $1.0 million of the Company's common stock has been repurchased or until such program is discontinued by the Board of Directors.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Uranium Royalty Corp. Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSXV: URC) (UROY) ("URC"or the "Company")announced today the grant of incentive stock options to purchase 725,000 common shares of the Company (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's long term incentive plan (the "Plan"), which included 450,000 Options issued to directors and officers of the Company. The Options have an exercise price of $3.49 per share, representing the market price for the common shares on May 28, 2021, and are valid for a period of five years. The Options vest over a period of eighteen months.
AgricultureLife Style Extra

Sistema Regulatory News (SSA)

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme 31-May-2021 / 19:22 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme. Moscow, 31 May 2021 -...
Financial Reportswallstreetreporter.com

Novamind (OTC: NVMDF) Reports Fiscal Q3 Financial Results and Operating Highlights

Revenue of $1,846,132 for Fiscal Q3 2021, +43% quarter-over-quarter. Announced doubling of clinic network by September 2021. Forecasting 65,000 clinic visits in 2021, +225% year-over-year. TORONTO, ON / June 1, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) (“Novamind” or the “Company”), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, reported...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Files Q3 FY2021 Financial Statements, Provides Corporate Update

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (" Reliq" or the " Company"), a rapidly growing global telemedicine that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, announced that the interim consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, are now available on the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company is also pleased to provide the following corporate update.
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Pontus Begins Trading On OTC Markets In The US

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pontus Protein Ltd . (TSXV: HULK) (OTCQB: HLKKF) (FSE: 8YC) (" Pontus" or the " Company"), is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace (" OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol "HLKKF". The...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Other hedge funds...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Advance United (formerly Talisker Gold Corp.) Announces its Public Listing on the CSE

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (the "Company" or "Advance United" or "Au") is pleased to announce the successful listing of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") effective May 28, 2021 under the symbol "AUHI". Listing and disclosure documents are available under the Company's profiles on the CSE at www.thecse.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Plurilock Security Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solution provider for workforces, today announces its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. All dollar figures are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Down 2.4%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.59 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 4,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 813,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.
Businessthedalesreport.com

Nasdaq Approves High Tide’s Application to List

High Tide becomes the first major publicly traded cannabis retailer to announce it has been approved to trade on Nasdaq. High Tide shares expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on June 2nd, 2021. High Tide has received approval from Nasdaq to list its common shares for trading under the symbol...
Marketsinvesting.com

WisdomTree Files Ethereum ETF Application With SEC

WisdomTree has filed an application for an Ethereum ETF. New York-based financial service firm WisdomTree has filed an application with the American securities regulator for approval of an Ethereum ETF. Second Ethereum ETF Application. WisdomTree has submitted a Form S-1 for securities registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Humanigen Files US Emergency Use Application For Lenzilumab For COVID-19

Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ:HGEN) has submitted an application to the FDA seeking Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for lenzilumab to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The application is based on positive results from the LIVE-AIR Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the ability of lenzilumab to improve the likelihood of survival without ventilation (SWOV) in newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME) Receives Nasdaq Notice of Additional Delinquency

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (Nasdaq: PME), ("Pingtan," or the "Company"), a fishing company based in the People's Republic of China, announced that it has received an additional delinquency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on May 25, 2021, due to the Company's non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule") as a result of the Company's failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
Businessdallassun.com

Charge Enterprises May 2021 Shareholder Letter

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, issued an update to shareholders today:. To Our Valued Friends and Shareholders:. We hope that this finds you well and enjoying the warmer weather. We at Charge continue...
Redwood City, CAbirminghamnews.net

Biotricity Announces 2021 Uplisting Strategy to Major Exchange

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY) ('Biotricity' or the 'Company'), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, is pleased to announce that it has begun executing on its strategy towards an uplist to a National Exchange in 2021. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, CEO of Biotricity previously mentioned this as a top priority for 2021.