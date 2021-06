The story of Copper Hop Brewing Co. began at a joint birthday party for co-owners Ryan Balicki and Jeremy Lewis in the summer of 2016. Jeremy had been homebrewing for years and brought a few kegs for the party. The beer was a huge hit, and it soon became an annual tradition for Jeremy to bring his homebrewed concoctions for everyone to enjoy. By the third year, Ryan and Jeremy started talking seriously about starting their own brewery, and the idea for Copper Hop Brewing Co. was born.