This strange and, from a City point of view, disappointing season comes to an end tomorrow with a home match which, for the second successive time in a final game, could see our opponents relegated. Rotherham can take heart from the fact that the match is being played at Cardiff City Stadium (our miserable record there is the main reason why I described the season as disappointing above), but, like Hull last season, they need things to go right for them elsewhere even if they were to win – if they do go down, I’d like to see them come straight back up to Championship like Hull have done.