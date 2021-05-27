Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Orange makes secure cloud pact for French market

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange inked a deal with IT and consultancy company Capgemini to create a cloud platform designed to meet strict security requirements defined by the French state. The Bleu venture aims to provide services to public and private institutions dealing with sensitive data throughout France. The pair will also work with Microsoft on the offer.

www.mobileworldlive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Market#Cloud Security#Private Cloud#Public Cloud#Cloud Applications#Global Security#Orange#Cloud Based Applications#Data Transfer#Company#Venture#Operational Autonomy#France#Sensitive Data#Public Organisations#Legislation#Economic Independence#National Rules#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Related
Marketsbostonnews.net

Cloud ELN Service Market - Current Impact to Make Big Changes | OpenText, Abbott Laboratories, BioData

Latest released the research study on Global Cloud ELN Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud ELN Service Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud ELN Service. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Abbott Laboratories (United States),OpenText (United States),PerkinElmer Inc. (United States),LabWare (United States),Dassault Systemes (France),Agilent Technologies Inc. (United States),Bruker Company (United States),BioData Inc. (United States),Bio-ITech B.V. (Netherlands),Lab-Ally (United States).
BusinessSilicon Republic

People who say cloud is not secure enough are ‘living in the dark ages’

Workair’s Stephen Mackarel discusses his career in telecoms, how digital transformation is changing the sector, and how his business is run in the cloud. Stephen Mackarel is founder and managing director of Workair, a Dublin-based company that provides cloud-based phone systems for businesses. It was founded in 2016 and now helps companies across a number of sectors to combine voice, video, message and mobile channels into a single communications platform.
Technologybizjournals

The hidden dangers of your cloud data

Most businesses today house their data in some type of public or private cloud, whether it is inside Microsoft 365 or another SaaS application, it is a common business practice. As organizations increasingly move data into cloud-based applications, many believe that traditional best practices, such as data backup and managed cybersecurity, are outdated. After all, SaaS applications are always available, accessible from anywhere, and highly redundant, so why is backup necessary?
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Telia Company's Divestment Of Telia Carrier Completed

STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telia Company has today completed the divestment of Telia Carrier to Polhem Infra as all conditions, including regulatory approvals, have been met. Telia Company's divestment of Telia Carrier completed. On October 6, 2020, Telia Company announced the divestment of its subsidiary Telia Carrier to...
Softwaretechxplore.com

Automated detection of security vulnerabilities in cloud applications

Cloud computing is a growing market. But cyberattacks on cloud software systems are on the rise, too, as these applications often contain security vulnerabilities that hackers are able to exploit. CodeShield software—which is produced by the company of the same name—uncovers these vulnerabilities and fixes them using automated methods. CodeShield is a spin-off of the Fraunhofer Institute for Mechatronic Systems Design IEM and the Heinz Nixdorf Institute at Paderborn University.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Cloud Encryption Software Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025 : Viivo, Skycrypt, Boxcryptor, Vormetric, Google

The latest independent research document on Cloud Encryption Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Cloud Encryption Software market report advocates analysis of Symantec., Viivo, Skycrypt, Boxcryptor, Vormetric, Google, Sophos, Perspecsys, Hitachi, Ciphercloud, Safenet, Trend Micro, HP, Porticor, Voltage Security & Vaultive.
Businessfinextra.com

Signicat buys SCA specialist Encap Security

Nordic digital identify firm Signicat has acquired Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) specialist Encap Security from AllClear ID. Financial terms were not disclosed. Founded in 2006, Encap Security was spun out from a project by Norwegian banks to create a software-based mobile ID solution. The firm's SCA platform is used across...
Video GamesVentureBeat

5G to accelerate cloud gaming expansion

The steady spread of 5G mobile networks will drive a parallel surge in the adoption of cloud gaming services as performance constraints associated with low wireless bandwidth and high latency wither away. Research firm Newzoo is forecasting that the global value of the cloud gaming market will more than double...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

OwnBackup acquires Nimmetry to accelerate its multi-cloud strategy

OwnBackup announces the acquisition of Nimmetry, based in Santa Clara, CA, with a significant presence in Hyderabad, India. Nimmetry provides a unified platform for seamless integration of big and small SaaS-based data using a microservices architecture. “This acquisition accelerates OwnBackup’s multi-cloud strategy. The entrance into the Indian market and the...
Businessfinextra.com

Visa invests in LoginID to accelerate Fido-certified SCA

Visa has invested in LoginID, the startup behind a series of APIs and SDKs that make it easy for firms to integrate Fido-certified biometric authentication steps into their sites and apps. The size of the investment - which comes after a recent $6 million seed round for LoginID - has...
Businessrfid-ready.com

The French cloud welcomes Bouygues Telecom, which launches its offering

It wasn’t long before Bouygues Telecom followed the Orange and Free path. In addition to offering packages for Internet access through his activity as a telecommunications operator, web hosting and the cloud are now also being integrated into his portfolio of activities. Bouygues Telecom starts in the cloud. To mark...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

SeKVM: Securing virtual machines in the cloud

Whenever you buy something on Amazon, your customer data is automatically updated and stored on thousands of virtual machines in the cloud. For businesses like Amazon, ensuring the safety and security of the data of its millions of customers is essential. This is true for large and small organizations alike. But up to now, there has been no way to guarantee that a software system is secure.
Public Healthsecurityboulevard.com

Imperva’s WAF Gateway 14.4 Protects Enterprises for the Post-COVID Era

Whether it’s called the New Normal or Next Normal era, COVID-19 has impacted all businesses worldwide and accelerated their digital transformation initiatives during this new post-pandemic era. Whether it’s from a recent retail trend like omnichannel commerce or a newly defined, post-COVID practice like contactless transactions, businesses are definitely going digital. There was a period, here in the US, where restaurants and other food-related services were only doing their transactions online. It was reported by a leading online transaction vendor, “In a year of unprecedented changes and challenges, 2020 also posed some interesting opportunities for businesses to embrace digital payments. Many moved their business online for the first time, ushering in a new digital transformation.” To sustain their global business, many enterprises are looking to online commerce as a key enabler. As they focus on this, enterprises are also leveraging their investments in new protocols and faster networks from Wi-Fi6 and 5G to enhance customer experiences both online and mobile. Likewise, so have the cybercriminals, as they have increased their level of progressive attacks with advanced bots and other innovative threats. Verizon’s latest 2021 data breach report validated this by stating, ‘the pandemic has influenced cyber-criminal activity, with the focus shifting strongly toward work-at-home infrastructure. 39% of all data breaches in 2020 stemmed from web application compromise.’
SoftwareCIO

Move ISV Webinar: Secure your Applications in the Cloud

Join us to see what Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's security-first design could mean for your apps. OCI is architected with security-first design principles to protect workloads from attacks and effectively govern access rights. In addition to these robust security capabilities, OCI supports a broad set of compliance standards, enabling ISVs to confidently sell and deploy their applications to customers in regulated industries, including Healthcare, Financial Services and Government.
Softwarethegaltimes.com

Fortinet Integrates Secure SD-WAN into Google Cloud NCC | News | Safety

Fortinet integrates Secure SD-WAN into the Google Cloud NCC. Fortinet has announced the integration of its solution Secure SD-WAN in the Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center (NCC). With this operation, the company extends the benefits of its solution to Google Cloud NCC users to simplify and improve their connection through distributed sites, Google cloud workloads and applications.
Businesstechgig.com

Ericsson, Cisco, Dell, Airtel to hire software engineers in India

As per the findings of GlobalData, there will be an increase in the demand for software engineers. 5G hiring will also increase in India as compared to the network testing. More companies are showing interest in 5G technologies with the. Government of India. allowing trials and testing. Companies are looking...
Softwarenysenasdaqlive.com

Cloud Access Security Brokers Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2024 | Forcepoint, Imperva, Symantec Corporation, Oracle, Microsoft Cloud App Security

ReportsWeb delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Cloud Access Security Brokers market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.
Businessthefintechtimes.com

Amazon Web Services to Open Data Centres in UAE

Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, announced that it plans to open an infrastructure region in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first half of 2022. The new AWS Middle East (UAE) Region will consist of three Availability Zones and become AWS’s second region in the Middle East with the existing AWS Region in Bahrain, giving customers more choice and flexibility to leverage advanced technologies from the world’s leading cloud. Globally, AWS has 80 Availability Zones across 25 geographic regions, with plans to launch 18 more Availability Zones and six more AWS Regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.
Businesspulse2.com

Cloud-Native Security Analytics Company Uptycs Raises $50 Million

Uptycs announced recently that it has raised $50 million in Series C funding. These are the details. Uptycs announced that it has raised $50 million in Series C funding. Including this funding round, the company has raised $93 million. This funding round was led by Norwest Venture Partners with participation from Sapphire Ventures and ServiceNow Ventures.
Businessthefastmode.com

Capgemini, Orange Launch French Cloud Provider 'Bleu' with Microsoft

Capgemini and Orange recently announced their plan to set up a new company named “Bleu” that will intend to provide a 'Cloud de Confiance' service which will meet sovereignty requirements of the French government. This project will combine the expertise of Capgemini and Orange - two leading French global digital...