Orange makes secure cloud pact for French market

Whether it’s called the New Normal or Next Normal era, COVID-19 has impacted all businesses worldwide and accelerated their digital transformation initiatives during this new post-pandemic era. Whether it’s from a recent retail trend like omnichannel commerce or a newly defined, post-COVID practice like contactless transactions, businesses are definitely going digital. There was a period, here in the US, where restaurants and other food-related services were only doing their transactions online. It was reported by a leading online transaction vendor, “In a year of unprecedented changes and challenges, 2020 also posed some interesting opportunities for businesses to embrace digital payments. Many moved their business online for the first time, ushering in a new digital transformation.” To sustain their global business, many enterprises are looking to online commerce as a key enabler. As they focus on this, enterprises are also leveraging their investments in new protocols and faster networks from Wi-Fi6 and 5G to enhance customer experiences both online and mobile. Likewise, so have the cybercriminals, as they have increased their level of progressive attacks with advanced bots and other innovative threats. Verizon’s latest 2021 data breach report validated this by stating, ‘the pandemic has influenced cyber-criminal activity, with the focus shifting strongly toward work-at-home infrastructure. 39% of all data breaches in 2020 stemmed from web application compromise.’