Sony investor document confirms Uncharted 4 is coming to PCs

By Mark Tyson
HEXUS.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver recent months there has been a modicum of chitter-chatter regarding what were once Sony PlayStation exclusive titles coming to PC. Sony has already started releasing some 'PS4 exclusives' on PC, for example it released Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC in summer last year, and it came packing PC enhancements. Then last week Days Gone arrived on PC – stirring talk of what other great PlayStation titles might get distributed on the PC platform.

hexus.net
