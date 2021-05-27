Today in History

In January, 2011, the House of Representatives undertook a recitation of the United States Constitution on the House flooring. Lawmakers began with “We the People” and took turns studying the textual content aloud for the following hour and a half. Orchestrated by a brand new Republican majority to carry out devotion to the Constitution, the train excluded some provisions, together with ones that supported slavery: the three-fifths clause, which says that an enslaved individual counts as “three-fifths” of an individual for the aim of apportioning congressional representatives and taxes, and the fugitive-slave clause, which instructions that an enslaved individual “escaping into another” state, regardless of its legal guidelines, “shall be delivered” again to the slave proprietor. The Thirteenth Amendment, which abolished slavery after the Civil War, was learn aloud by Representative John Lewis. But Representative James Clyburn, the top-ranking Black congressman, refused to take part within the studying, calling the selection to omit provisions “revisionist history.” Representative Jesse Jackson, Jr., equally objected that the “redacted constitutional reading gives little deference to the long history of improving the Constitution” by means of “the blood, sweat and tears of millions of Americans.”