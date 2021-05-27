Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arts

Today in History

By The Associated Press
lpheralddispatch.com
 14 days ago

Today is Thursday, May 27, the 147th day of 2021. There are 218 days left in the year. On May 27, 1941, the British Royal Navy sank the German battleship Bismarck off France with a loss of some 2,000 lives, three days after the Bismarck sank the HMS Hood with the loss of more than 1,400 lives. Amid rising world tensions, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed an “unlimited national emergency” during a radio address from the White House.

www.lpheralddispatch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Neil Finn
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Person
Peri Gilpin
Person
Jadakiss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#History#Today#American Art#The British Royal Navy#German#The Chicago World S Fair#Academy Award#The U S Supreme Court#Schechter Poultry Corp#Nba Finals#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Finn Brothers#Rock#California Highway Patrol#Alice In Chains#Boston Celtics#Outkast#Today#President Abraham Lincoln
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Arts
News Break
World War II
Related
PoliticsNewsbug.info

Herald & Review Almanac for June 9

On June 9, 1969, the Senate confirmed Warren Burger to be the new chief justice of the United States, succeeding Earl Warren. In 1588, construction began on the present-day Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy, with the laying of the first stone; the structure was completed in 1591. In 1870, author...
Books & Literaturegsgriffin.com

Review: ‘A History of the American People’

At times I read books from the other side of the political spectrum, and conservative Paul Johnson’s A History of the American People (1998) was the latest. This was mostly a decent book, and Johnson deserves credit for various inclusions: a look at how British democracy influenced American colonial democracy, the full influence of religion on early American society, Jefferson’s racism, U.S. persecution of socialists and Wobblies during World War I, how the Democratic Party was made up of southern conservatives and northern progressives for a long time, and more.
U.S. PoliticsLockport Union-Sun

On Theodore Roosevelt statues

The desecration, destruction, or removal of statues depicting noted historical figures has become a growth industry in America. And sadly…. So far one Theodore Roosevelt hasn’t fared too badly. His equestrian statue in the American Museum of Natural History was declared verboten (June 2020), and with Mayor de Blasio’s approval. Another was knocked over and damaged by masked worthies in Portland, Oregon, a city used to vandalism.
Societyyourgv.com

FRANK RUFF: Imperfect is a part of all men and women

While perfect is what we should all work toward in everything we do, seldom do we reach that goal every time. There has been only one that has reached that goal and that was 2,000 years ago. Generally, when someone is a superstar in their pursuits, people tend to ignore...
Worldnewyorkalmanack.com

John Hersey and the Hiroshima Cover-up

In Fallout: The Hiroshima Cover-up and the Reporter Who Revealed It to the World (Simon & Schuster, 2020), a crisply-written, well-researched book, Lesley Blume, a journalist and biographer, tells the fascinating story of the background to John Hersey’s path-breaking article “Hiroshima” and of its extraordinary impact upon the world. In...
Congress & Courtsoverpassesforamerica.com

The Importance of Teaching Dred Scott

In January, 2011, the House of Representatives undertook a recitation of the United States Constitution on the House flooring. Lawmakers began with “We the People” and took turns studying the textual content aloud for the following hour and a half. Orchestrated by a brand new Republican majority to carry out devotion to the Constitution, the train excluded some provisions, together with ones that supported slavery: the three-fifths clause, which says that an enslaved individual counts as “three-fifths” of an individual for the aim of apportioning congressional representatives and taxes, and the fugitive-slave clause, which instructions that an enslaved individual “escaping into another” state, regardless of its legal guidelines, “shall be delivered” again to the slave proprietor. The Thirteenth Amendment, which abolished slavery after the Civil War, was learn aloud by Representative John Lewis. But Representative James Clyburn, the top-ranking Black congressman, refused to take part within the studying, calling the selection to omit provisions “revisionist history.” Representative Jesse Jackson, Jr., equally objected that the “redacted constitutional reading gives little deference to the long history of improving the Constitution” by means of “the blood, sweat and tears of millions of Americans.”
Des Moines, IAdrake.edu

Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian Jon Meacham to deliver the Fall 2021 Bucksbaum Lecture

The Martin Bucksbaum Distinguished Lecture Series is returning to Drake University in-person this fall with presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham. The lecture will take place Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Knapp Center, 2525 Forest Ave. The event is free and open to the public. Details regarding health and safety protocols for the event will be released at a later date.
Pitt County, NCDaily Reflector

The 1619 Project puts American history into context

It is with sorrow but not surprise that I read in Wednesday’s Daily Reflector that a Pitt County school board member introduced a resolution opposing the 1619 Project. The 1619 Project is neither insane nor Marxist, rather it attempts to place the impact of racism and slavery in a historical perspective. Without such an examination much of American history and culture makes little sense.
Politicsamerica.gov

New U.S. coins will honor heroic American women

The United States will celebrate the accomplishments of great American women on new coins, starting with writer Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride in 2022. The U.S. Mint will feature as many as five new women on U.S. quarter dollars each year through 2025. The Mint recently announced that Angelou and Ride will be the first women featured as part of its American Women Quarters Program.
Religioncommpro.biz

Richard Levick – Finding Grace

“News is what people want to keep hidden, and everything else is publicity.”. There is a story in the Talmud – though I have heard variations from other religions – which says that while still in utero, a baby is filled with all of the knowledge of the Torah but that just before birth, an angel touches the baby’s lips and all is instantly forgotten. Why? So that in our moments of greatest challenge, we find the wisdom that has been inside of us all along.
ReligionAndover Townsman

America needs prayer

"The Prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective." (James 5:16) America needs prayer!. Billy Graham believed in the world-changing power of prayer. On April 17, 1952, President Harry Truman signed Public Law 83-324 which stated the one day a year the president of the United States would declare a National Day of Prayer. President Ronald Reagan signed the amendment into law on Thursday, May 8, 1988, for the first Thursday of May nationwide unanimously amended by the U.S. Congress for a National Day of Prayer.
Texas StateCultural Compass

Longtime Texas Law Professor Knighted

Professor Philip Bobbitt, Distinguished Senior Lecturer at The University of Texas School of Law, has received an honor shared by very few Americans—an appointment as an honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. The honorary award, recognizing Bobbitt’s services to United Kingdom/United States relations and...
CelebritiesAustin Daily Herald

Our opinion: Morgan Freeman did not say that

No, Morgan Freeman did not say that and it doesn’t matter if you put his face next to it. In recent years, people have been flocking to their social media pages for a variety of reasons that have them standing and defending that hill on a wide ranging array of topics, and yet we wonder why we still have problems?
Festivalsouthplattesentinel.com

EDITORIAL: On Flag Day, fly it high

This Monday, June 14, is Flag Day. We encourage everyone to fly their American flag high, not just on this day but every day. The American flag has long been a symbol of pride for this country. It has flown over battles and wars fought by generations of soldiers. In the rubble of the Twin Towers following the 9/11 attacks, three firefighters raised Old Glory high and in the moment of anguish, the flag stood resolute and the nation came together as one. At that time there was a resurgence of respect for the flag, as it offered a comfort no other symbol could.
Books & Literaturecolorlines.com

We Need a Reckoning: Clint Smith on Slavery and the Truth About America’s History

Writer, scholar, journalist and artist Clint Smith has a new book, “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America” (Little, Brown, and Company), which shows the history of slavery through Smith’s journey to different historical sites around the country. Starting off with Monticello, the plantation and estate of Thomas Jefferson, Smith also travels to places such as the Whitney Plantation and Angola Prison in Louisiana, a maximum-security prison born from a plantation. Next, he goes on a New York tour that highlights the often overlooked history of slavery in the North, and exposes the dichotomies between how different Americans see the Civil War; spending time with both Juneteenth celebrators in Galveston and the Sons of the Confederate Veterans at the Blanford Cemetery, on Memorial Day. Smith’s last stop is Gorée Island and the historic Slave House in Senegal.
Books & Literatureallthatsinteresting.com

The Legend Of Molly Pitcher, A Heroine Of The American Revolution

After the Revolutionary War, American soldiers told stories about a brave woman named Molly Pitcher who fought alongside them — but the truth is more complex. Amid the crackling heat of the Battle of Monmouth in June 1778, a woman darted among the American troops. She carried a pitcher of water, so they called her Molly Pitcher. But as the battle raged, she threw down her bucket. She grabbed a cannon. And she cast herself into an American legend.