Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Intelligence Brief: Assessing recent spectrum developments

By GSMA Intelligence Read more
mobileworldlive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpectrum is the lifeblood of mobile services and what drives the mobile economy. The current spectrum landscape is more dynamic than ever before as the ecosystem today must contend with new allocation and deployment models, enterprise competition for resources and fresh demands on existing 2G and 3G spectrum resources. Across...

www.mobileworldlive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spectrum Auction#Mobile Broadband#Mobile Technology#Economy#Market Research#Market Trends#Intelligence Services#Global Development#Market Development#Gsma Intelligence#The European Union#Itu#The Next G Alliance#Wrc#Indian#Vision Group#Spectrum Dynamics#Spectrum Roadmap#Spectrum Availability#Limited Spectrum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Technology
Country
India
News Break
Internet
News Break
Markets
News Break
Auctions
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
Industrythecloudtribune.com

Industrial Margarine Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players 2028

With rising demand for bakery and confectionery products in the food and beverage industry industrial margarine is finding extensive application in these products. Margarines act as an emulsifier, providing organoleptic characteristics to the final product and also increases shelf-life. This is fostering the demand for industrial margarine in the baking industry. Reasonable price of margarine and low fat content as compared to the butter are the key factors fueling demand in the industrial margarine market. Manufacturers in the bakery industry are using industrial margarine on a large scale to increase the sales by offering low-fat and low-calorie baked products, targeting health conscious consumers.
Retailgroundalerts.com

Retail Planning Service Market Recent Developments & Emerging Trends To 2025

MarketStudyReport.com Adds New Global Retail Planning Service Market Report to its research database. The report presents a deep study of the market growth factors and drivers. The new report on the Retail Planning Service market offers a complete assessment of the business scenario and includes vital information regarding the industry...
Industrythecloudtribune.com

Rail Mounted Gantry Crane Market Recent Developments, Major Regions, Top Players, Opportunities in Future 2026

Rail Mounted Gantry Crane is built atop a gantry. Rail mounted gantry crane is designed for pick-and-carry operations for interior and exterior applications. In rail mounted gantry cranes, the entire framework of the crane is usually placed on rails. Advanced technological innovations in the crane models have given rise to much lighter and more energy efficient cranes. These factors are highly anticipated to influence global rail mounted gantry crane market positively over the forecast period.
Economyaltenergymag.com

Advances in Solar Panel Technology in Recent Years and Its Use in Solar Car Development

Dr. Raj Shah Mr. Andrew Kim, Mr, Stanley Zhang | Koehler Instrument Company. In response to increasing gas emissions, air pollution, and global warming, a new and reliable renewable energy source is needed to alleviate major environmental concerns and become a sustainable alternative to burning fossil fuels. Solar energy is the fastest growing renewable energy source in the US and is projected to overtake the current, most utilized renewable energy source, hydropower, by 2030 [1]. Solar energy refers to the conversion of heat and light energy from the sun into electricity. It is considered the “cheapest electricity in history with technology cheaper than coal and gas” [2] since the sun is a free resource and converting light energy into electrical energy takes the least amount of time and power [2]. Due to the pressing needs for a renewable, carbon-free energy source, the diffusion of photovoltaic (PV) panel applications has been growing exponentially in recent years.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market 2020 Global: Report Focused on Top Manufacturers, Developments and Growth By 2024

The Higher Education Testing and Assessment market was valued at XX Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach XX Million US$ by 2024, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2024 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Higher Education Testing and Assessment.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Market Highlights, Recent Trends, Market Growth and Business Opportunities by 2021Google, Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corporation, BigML, Inc., Baidu, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation

The “Global Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Market 2021” research report offers a detailed examination of several aspects, including the development, regional scope, and technological growth by the primary market players. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and market study to provide a 360-degree research study on the global Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning market. The research study offers important market strategies, future plans, market share growth, and product profiles of leading companies. The final report provides the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning market as well as up and downs during the forecast period.
Softwaregroundalerts.com

Endpoint Security and Protection Software Market Segmentation, Analysis by Recent Trends, Development & Growth by Regions to 2026

Endpoint Security and Protection Software market study conducts comparative analysis of historical data and present trends, while considering the impact of Covid-19 pandemic to predict industry valuation by 2026. A detailed report subject to the Endpoint Security and Protection Software market, this research study retains focus on the fundamental aspects...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

"Embrace Digital Intelligence, Deliver New Development"-- Big Data Expo 2021 Opens In Guiyang

GUIYANG, China, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from Huanqiu.com:. Big Data Expo 2021 opened on May 26 in Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou province. With the annual theme of "Embrace Digital Intelligence, Deliver New Development", this year's expo, focusing on the integration of data elements and innovative development, is held both online and offline.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

High Temperature Superconductor Market Global Projection, Developments Status, Analysis, Trends, Strategic Assessment and Forecast 2025

The High Temperature Superconductor Market is expected to increase more and rapidly, claims the latest report added by AMR. This report concentrates on the High Temperature Superconductor in global market, particularly as follows. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific...
Marketsloshijosdelamalinche.com

Comprehensive Study on Organic Energy Drinks Market 2021 Industry Demand, Business Opportunity, and Recent Development Analysis by Key Players

A comprehensive study of Organic Energy Drinks Market 2021-2026” provides current and future market positions and in-depth analysis of key segments. It helps players to become aware of upcoming segments and key growth pockets so that they could cash in on some rewarding opportunities available in the global Organic Energy Drinks market. Each segment is analyzed with a broad focus on its market share, growth journey during the forecast period, and future growth prospects. The main objective of the Organic Energy Drinks market report is to provide insights on the post-COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. The analysts have mainly segmented the global Organic Energy Drinks market into product type, application, and region.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Secure DNS Software Market is Booming Worldwide with Key Players: Cisco Systems, Webroot, DNSFilter

Global Secure DNS Software Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.
MarketsSentinel

Fiber Optics Cable Assemblies Market – Segmentation And Analysis By Recent Trends, Development And Growth By Regions To, Analysis, Forecast To 2027

The global Fiber Optics Cable Assemblies market is all set to experience prominent growth avenues in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027, highlights a new research report by RMoz. This report offers complete knowledge on various key aspects shaping the growth of the global Fiber Optics Cable Assemblies market. Thus, this document explains drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities in this market. Moving forward, it also highlights various challenges faced by market enterprises.
Internetreportsgo.com

Industrial Internet Platform Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2025

Latest update on Industrial Internet Platform Market Analysis report published with an extensive market research, Industrial Internet Platform market growth analysis and Projection by – 2025. this report is highly predictive as it holds the over all market analysis of topmost companies into the Industrial Internet Platform industry. With the classified Industrial Internet Platform market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Broadcast and Internet Video Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Accenture, Cisco Systems, Imagine Communications

Latest released the research study on Global Broadcast and Internet Video Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Broadcast and Internet Video Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Broadcast and Internet Video Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Accedo (Sweden),Accenture plc (Ireland),Arris International Limited (United States),BAM Technologies LLC (United States),Brightcove (United States),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),Comcast Technology Solutions (United States),Ericsson (Sweden),IBM Corporation (United States),Imagine Communications Corp (United States.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Integration Security Services Market to Observe Strong Development by Symantec ,IBM ,Cisco Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Integration Security Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Integration Security Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Integration Security Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Symantec Corporation (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),Trend Micro, Inc. (Japam),Sophos Group plc (United Kingdom),Optiv Security (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),CGI Group Inc (Canada),DynTek Inc.(United States)
Technologythefastmode.com

Cutting up the Perfect Piece: DPI-Enhanced Traffic Intelligence for 5G Network Slicing Featured

Nowadays, 5G has become synonymous with unlimited bandwidth. It represents a major leap in wireless transport capacity and capability. 3G introduced mobile data, and 4G mobile broadband. 5G takes these technologies several steps further. With 5G, cellular networks can provide general‑purpose internet services. But 5G can do more: It can be used to radically grow capabilities for other computing applications such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing. And it’s already happening – the global 5G infrastructure market is expected to grow from $3.5 billion in 2020 to a staggering $53.8 billion by 2026. [1]
Softwarebostonnews.net

Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Intel, Super Micro Computer, Dell

Latest survey on Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI). The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in supply chain and production line have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe) Company, Intel Corporation, Nec Corporation, Super Micro Computer, Inc., Dell Inc., Arm Holdings Plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Emerson Electric Company, Microsoft Corporation & Softlayer Technologies, Inc..
Cell Phonestechnologymagazine.org

Beacon Technology Market by Latest Trend, Recent Developments and Competitive Landscape to 2024

North America will hold majority of the share in beacon technology market throughout the forecasted period owing to the increase adoption of the BLE in the region for proximity marketing. With high penetration of mobile devices in U.S. and Canada, marketers are leveraging the technology to increase their operating profits and maximize their ROI. With extensive presence of beacon platform providers such as Apple and high investment opportunities for advancing beacon technology, the market is experiencing exponential growth in this region. It is expected that APAC will have huge opportunity due to increasing investment in marketing especially in countries such as India, Japan, and China.