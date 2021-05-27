Energy Recovery Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

(“Serabi” or the “Company”) The Company announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday 25 June 2021, at Thatcher’s Hotel, Guildford Road, East Horsley, Leatherhead, Surrey KT24 6TB England at 2.00 pm (BST). The Company has published the formal notice of the meeting (the “Notice”) on its website which can be accessed using the following link https://bit.ly/3vlvcgO. Proxy voting forms are being posted to all shareholders providing details of how to access the Notice and instructions for voting. A copy of the Notice together with proxy voting forms is being posted to all shareholders who are required to receive or have formally requested to receive these documents.