Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Leandro, CA

Energy Recovery Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ('Annual Meeting') will take place on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT. The Annual Meeting will include an update on the development of Energy...

www.dallassun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
City
San Leandro, CA
San Leandro, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stockholders#Design#Proxy Voting#Nasdaq Inc#Energy Markets#Erii#Energy Recovery#Vorteq Technology#The Annual Meeting#Company#Stockholder Shares#Investor Relations#Record Date#Proxy Materials#Live Audio Webcast#On Site Technical Support#Industrial Processes#Today#Technologies#Business Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Clean Power Announces Transition To Single Purpose Business

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) ("Clean Power" or the "Company" or "MOVE"). Clean Power is pleased to announce that effective June 1, 2021, the Company will transition to a single purpose company from an investment issuer, redeploying its assets and resources to be a single purpose hydrogen technology company. In connection with becoming a single-purpose company, Clean Power will reorganize its operating assets, non-hydrogen investments and other resources to focus on the design, build, installation and operation of hydrogen dispensing units for hydrogen-fueled vehicles. A material change report in connection with the transition will be filed by the Company forthwith. Financial results will be reported on a consolidated basis commencing June 1, 2021.
Businessdallassun.com

Strategic Appointments Announced to KEY DH Technologies Board of Directors to Drive Green Hydrogen Business

OWEN SOUND, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / KEY DH Technologies Inc. (KEY) today announced the appointment of three new independent directors to the company's board, increasing its size to seven members. With these additions, KEY is well-positioned to execute the next phase of its business plan, focusing on the commercialization of its innovative large-scale Green Hydrogen production technology, building its order book, securing strategic partnerships, ramping up manufacturing capacity and driving growth in its deuterium businesses.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Quest PharmaTech announces two presentations by OncoQuest Pharmaceuticals, Inc. at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Association of Clinical Oncologists

EDMONTON, AB, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Quest PharmaTech Inc. (TSXV: QPT) ("Quest" or the "Company") announces that clinical investigators working with OncoQuest Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("OQP") lead clinical candidate oregovomab, will be making two presentations as part of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference proceedings. OQP acquired oregovomab from OncoQuest Inc., one of the equity investee companies (45%) of Quest PharmaTech Inc.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Park Lawn Corporation Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Park Lawn Corporation (TSX: PLC) ("Park Lawn" or the "Company") announced the results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held earlier today. A total of 18,832,526 of Park Lawn's common shares ("Shares") (representing approximately 63.48% of the issued and outstanding Shares as of...
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Auxly Announces Annual General And Special Meeting Of Shareholders And COVID-19 Precautionary Guidance

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX- XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) (" Auxly" or the " Company") announced today that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting") on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the offices of Bennett Jones LLP, 3400 One First Canadian Place, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1A4.
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Baudax Bio Announces the Cancellation of Adjourned Portion of Annual Shareholder Meeting

MALVERN, PA — Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) announced Friday that it has determined to withdraw from shareholder consideration Proposal 3 set forth in its Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2021, with respect to an increase in the number of shares of common stock authorized for issuance under the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Victory Capital Corp. Announces Annual General and Special Meeting to Adopt and Align the Company with the New CPC Policy

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Victory Capital Corp. ("Victory" or the "Company") (TSXV: VIC.P), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" or the "Exchange"), announces that, pursuant to recent changes by the TSXV to its Capital Pool Company program and TSXV Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies ("Policy 2.4"), which became effective as at January 1, 2021 (the "New CPC Policy"), Victory intends to seek the requisite approvals of the shareholders of Victory (the "Shareholders") to adopt and align the Company with the New CPC Policy at its upcoming June 29, 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

Facing the global energy sector at the OIES Annual Brainstorming

By ENEL Foundation Contributor May 21, 2021The fourth session of the 32nd Annual Brainstorming organised by the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies (OIES) took place today, opened by a recording of Francesco Starace, Enel CEO and Enel Foundation Chairman, and then followed by a live session on the key issues of electricity and the energy transition. Starace’s contribution..
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Notice of Annual General Meeting

(“Serabi” or the “Company”) The Company announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday 25 June 2021, at Thatcher’s Hotel, Guildford Road, East Horsley, Leatherhead, Surrey KT24 6TB England at 2.00 pm (BST). The Company has published the formal notice of the meeting (the “Notice”) on its website which can be accessed using the following link https://bit.ly/3vlvcgO. Proxy voting forms are being posted to all shareholders providing details of how to access the Notice and instructions for voting. A copy of the Notice together with proxy voting forms is being posted to all shareholders who are required to receive or have formally requested to receive these documents.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Element Solutions Inc to Hold Virtual-Only Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)(the "Company") announced today that its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the "2021 Annual Meeting") will be virtual-only due to the public-health concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The date and time of the 2021 Annual Meeting (June 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)) remain unchanged.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Noront Resources Announces ISS And Glass Lewis Recommend That Shareholders Vote FOR The Company's Director Nominees Ahead Of The Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

Shareholder Proxy Voting Deadline is Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) Shareholder Questions or Require Voting Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group toll free at 1-877-452-7184 by email at assistance@laurelhill.com . TORONTO, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noront Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NOT) (" Noront" or the...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Global Atomic Announces Date for its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) will webcast its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (Toronto time). Again this year, recognizing the widespread cancellation of public events for...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

STMicroelectronics' Annual General Meeting 2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Schiphol, May 27, 2021 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the results related to the voting items of its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "2021 AGM"), which was held today in Schiphol, the Netherlands.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Twitter (TWTR) Announces Adjournment of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders With Respect to Board Declassification Proposal

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) announced that today it convened its Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting") as scheduled and considered all items of business with the exception of Proposal 5, the proposed amendment to its certificate of incorporation to declassify the Twitter Board of Directors as set forth in the Company's Proxy Statement (the "Proposal").
Reston, VAPosted by
TheStreet

Lightbridge Corporation Announces Postponement Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

RESTON, Va., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that it is postponing its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") to Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11am ET to provide its shareholders with additional time to vote on the proposals submitted for shareholder approval at the Meeting. Shareholders are advised that because one of the proposals involves proposed amendments to the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Lightbridge common stock must approve such proposal.
BusinessBusiness Insider

FRO – 2021 Annual General Meeting

Frontline Ltd. (the “Company”) advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on May 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 were presented to the Meeting.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Chevron (CVX) Updates Stockholders at Annual Meeting

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today provided an overview of the company's business priorities and outlook at its annual stockholders meeting, held virtually to provide convenient access for all stockholders and eliminate public health concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the significant costs associated with holding an in-person meeting.