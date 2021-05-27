Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Anaconda Mining Intersects 4.99 g/t Gold over 4.0 Metres and 1.74 g/t Gold over 12.0 Metres at the Tilt Cove Project

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX) (OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce the results of an additional 6,327.3 metres from an ongoing 10,000 metre diamond drill program ('Drill Program') at its Tilt Cove Gold Project ('Tilt Cove'), located within the Baie Verte Mining District in Newfoundland, approximately 45 kilometres by road from the Company's Pine Cove Mill and long-term tailings facility. The Drill Program was designed to test several gold targets at East Pond, Betts Cove, West Pond and Growler, which were developed from previous exploration work completed in 2019 and 2020. The East Pond, West Pond and Growler targets are associated with two prospective iron formations, the Nugget Pond Horizon (which is host to the past-producing, high-grade, Nugget Pond Mine) and the adjacent, parallel Red Cliff Horizon (Exhibit A and B).

www.dallassun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Copper Mining#Surface Mining#Anaconda Mining Inc#Anxgf#Drill Program#Tilt Cove Gold Project#The Drill Program#Nugget Pond Mine#The Betts Cove Complex#Nugget Pond Horizon#The Red Cliff Horizon#Quartz#Company#Betts Cove Mine#Betts Cove Vms#Nugget Pond Deposit#Eastern Analytical Ltd#Tsx#Point Rousse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Related
Economyaustinnews.net

Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Exploration Program at the GK Copper-Gold Project in BC's Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ('Strategic' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce its 2021 exploration plans for the Company's wholly owned GK property, a copper-gold project located in the Golden Triangle mining district of northwestern British Columbia (Figure 1). The GK property is surrounded by several important copper and/or gold deposits, including Golden Bear, Red Chris, Schaft Creek, Spectrum-GJ, GT-Tatogga and Galore Creek. The property is situated 15 km from the town of Telegraph Creek and covers an area of approximately 274.5 km2. The southeastern-most portion of the property is accessible by road.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Northern Shield Begins Ground Geophysics at Root & Cellar Gold-Silver Project, Newfoundland

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to announce that a ground geophysics program consisting of Spectral IP (Induced Polarization) and Resistivity has commenced at the Root & Cellar Gold-Silver Project ("Root & Cellar" or the "Project") in Newfoundland. The Company can earn a 100% interest in the Property which is being explored for epithermal gold-silver mineralization and porphyry copper deposits.
Economyresourceworld.com

Mayfair Gold drills 38 metres of 1.94 g/t gold at Fenn-Gib, Timmins area

Mayfair Gold Corp. [MFG-TSXV] reported initial drill results from the continuing 50,000-metre phase 1 drill program at the 100%-owned flagship Fenn-Gib Project in the Timmins area, northeast Ontario. Resource infill and expansion drilling is being supported by three drill rigs and 20 holes have been completed to date for a total of 15,044 metres.
Economyresourceworld.com

Nexus Gold Drills 24.7m of 4.05 g/t Au, Including 8m of 12.14 g/t Au, Within 56m of 1.01 g/t Au, at the Mckenzie Gold Project, Red Lake, Ontario

Nexus Gold Corp. (“Nexus” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NXS, OTCQB: NXXGF, FSE: N6E) is pleased to report it has received assay results from Hole MK-21-018 from the recently completed phase two diamond drill program at the Company’s 100% owned McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario. The drilling completed...
Energy Industryresourceworld.com

Frontier Lithium Intersects Over 340 Metres of Pegmatite Averaging 1.68% Li2O at the Spark Pegmatite

Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (OTCQX: LITOF) (“Frontier” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the results of two of six drill holes drilled during Febrary and March on the Spark pegmatite. Although drilling was completed on March 19th 2021, analytical results have been delayed due mainly to the COVID Pandemic and QA/QC issues during processing.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Skeena Discovers Additional High Grade Mineralization in Former Eskay Creek Waste Facility Including 13.09 g/t AuEq over 13.68 metres

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ('Skeena' or the 'Company') is pleased to report final drilling results from the 2021 Albino Waste Facility ('AWF' or 'Albino') investigation at the Eskay Creek Project ('Eskay Creek' or the 'Project') located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This initial examination, totaling 190 m, was completed utilizing an air rotary drill rig from the ice surface of the permitted AWF in March 2021. Analytical results from the last four of eight drill holes are presented in this release. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Metals Creeks informed by Manning Ventures of High-Grade Gold Results from Flint Lake Sampling Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thunder Bay Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2021) - Metals Creek Resources Corp.(TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" orMetals Creek)is pleased to announce that the company has been informed by Manning Ventures Inc. ("Manning" or CSE: MANN) of the results from a recent ground exploration program at the Flint Lake gold project, located in Ontario, Canada. The Flint Lake property is subject to an option agreement with Metals Creek Resources whereby Manning has the right to earn a 100% interest of Metals Creeks 81.3 % interest in the Flint Lake project. The other 18.7% is owned by Endurance Gold Corp.
Economydallassun.com

Talisker Announces Three High-Grade Veins Intersected in Hole SB-2021-012 as Bralorne Continues to Demonstrate Excellent Grade Continuity

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce complete and partial drill assay results from its ongoing 100,000m drill program at the Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia (Figure 1). All results included in this press release are from the Bralorne West Block (SB-2021-011, SB-2021-012, SB-2021-13, SB0-2021-024A and SB-2021-027); hole SB-2021-009 was drilling along the margin between Bralorne West and East. The Company notes that the receipt of assay results was interrupted due to COVID related delays at the assay laboratory and it is anticipated that operations at the laboratory will return to normal soon. Additional results from the near-surface bulk tonnage Charlotte Zone will be released shortly following the receipt of outstanding results from the laboratory.
Industryresourceworld.com

QC Copper intersects 76.5 metres of 0.78% Copper Equivalent

QC Copper and Gold Inc. [QCCU-TSXV] reported assay results from its recently completed drill program on its flagship 12,782-hectare Opemiska Copper-Gold project in the Chibougamau-Chapais mining district, Quebec. These drill results are from the Saddle Zone, represent the area between the Opemiska’s Springer and Perry Mines. The Saddle Zone reflects new mineralization not contained in the Company’s geological model, and the Company anticipates these results could consolidate the Springer and Perry pits into a single open pit design. Highlights include:
Economyresourceworld.com

Rokmaster intersects 3 metres of 11.48 g/t gold at Revel Ridge

Rokmaster Resources Corp. [RKR-TSXV; RKMSF-OTC; 1RR-FSE] reported assay results of diamond drill holes RR21-34 to RR21-40 and wedge drill holes RR21-28a and RR21-28b. The results once again conclusively demonstrate the strong lateral and vertical continuity of gold-enriched massive sulphides in the Revel Ridge Main zone (RRMZ) and silver-zinc mineralization hosted within the Revel Ridge Yellowjacket zone (RRYZ) and related mineralized zones. The 100%-optioned Revel Ridge Project is located in southeastern British Columbia.
Metal Miningthenewswire.com

Terreno Resources Discovers Over One Percent Copper Mineralization at the Las Cucharas Gold and Silver Project in Mexico Along With Gold up to 1.97 g/t and Silver up to 246.0 g/t

During 2021, field crews are focused on defining the extents of the property-wide Las Cucharas precious metal system, which has been traced over 6 kilometres in strike length. New mineralized zones and splays of the vein system are being discovered in intermediate locations between known showings and past producing small-scale mines. Terreno is modeling this large hydrothermal system in order to define drill targets for future testing.
Economyresourceworld.com

Sego Resources Intersects 59 Metres and 88 Metres of >1 gram/tonne Gold (gpt Au) at Miner Mountain Project

Sego Resources Inc. [TSX-V-SGZ] (“Sego” or “the Company”) is delighted to announce results from two diamond drill holes in the Southern Gold Zone of the Miner Mountain Porphyry Copper-Gold project near Princeton, BC. The Southern Gold Zone is an intrusion disseminated hosted gold zone discovered during the Company’s 2020 field program (See NR July 7, 2020).
Economyresourceworld.com

Minnova Corp. – 101.6 g/t Au Assay Results Associated with Visible Gold Discovered in Biggest Step-Out Drill Hole in History of PL Mine

Minnova Corp. (TSXV: MCI, OTC Pink: AGRDF, “Minnova” or the “Company”), a discovery-stage exploration and advanced development-stage gold company focused on the expansion and restart of our 100% owned PL Gold Mine in central Manitoba is pleased to announce recent assay results and on-site activities. Following a detailed review and...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Intersects 13.3 g/t Gold over 0.2 Metres at the Elm Zone and Makes a New Discovery at the Dogberry Target Drilling 11.0 g/t Gold over 0.3m at the Wilding Gold Project, Newfoundland

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report results for the remaining nine drill holes completed during the winter 2021 drill program at the Wilding Gold Project ("Wilding"), in central Newfoundland. Results are from the Elm Zone and the previously untested Dogberry target.
Economyresourceworld.com

Kenorland Minerals intersects 90.56 g/t Au over 5.72m at Regnault, Sumitomo Metal Mining completes earn-in to the Frotet Project

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:KLD)(FSE:3WQ0) (“Kenorland” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce initial drill results from the recently completed 8,591m diamond drill program at the Regnault gold discovery within the Frotet Project (“the Project”), located in northern Quebec. Assays from 15 of the 30 drill holes completed during the program, including 3,487 meters, are reported herein. Results from the remaining 15 holes will be reported once all assays have been received and compiled. The company also announces that Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (“SMMCL”) has fulfilled its requirement to earn-in to an 80% interest in the Frotet Project. As a result SMMCL and Kenorland will contribute to further exploration expenditures on an 80:20 basis, respectively. Kenorland will continue as operator under the joint venture agreement.
Economymining.com

Kenorland drills 5.7 metres of 90.6 g/t gold at Frotet in Quebec

Kenorland Minerals (TSXV: KLD) has reported drill results from half the 30 holes recently drilled at the high-grade Frotet gold project in northern Quebec, including a highlight of 5.7 metres of 90.56 g/t gold. In addition to the drill results, Kenorland reports that Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada has now earned...
Economyresourceworld.com

Maple Gold drills 132 metres of 1.58 g/t gold at Douay Project, Quebec

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. [MGM-TSXV; MGMLF-OTCQB; M3G-FSE] reported results from the second hole of the recently completed 10,270-metre winter drill campaign at the Douay gold project 50 km southwest of Matagami, Quebec. Douay is a 50/50 joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. [AEM-TSX, NYSE]. Drill hole DO-21-282X at the...
Metal Miningstreetwisereports.com

Mining Firm Achieves 50% Copper-Gold Project Earn-In

In a May 20 research note, Research Capital Corp. analyst Bill Newman reported the recent drill results from Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s (OMM:TSX.V; OMMSF:OTCMKTS) Mouse Mountain and Wingdam projects. At Mouse Mountain, Newman relayed, Omineca completed 2,000 meters (2,000m) of drilling. This is significant for two reasons. One, with...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Northern Superior Extends Falcon Gold Zone to 450.00m Strike, Latest Intersections Highlighted by 1.39g/t AuEq over 40.00m Lac Surprise Gold Property

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources ('Northern Superior' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce the latest step-out drilling results from the Falcon Gold Zone at the Company's large (20 kms x 15 kms), 100% owned Lac Surprise Gold property. The first 8 holes of the Phase 2 program all intersected the Falcon Zone and are the first eight holes of the planned 27 hole Phase II Stage 1 Program currently underway targeting the Falcon Zone.
Economyresourceworld.com

Fury hits 23.27 g/t gold over 7.09 metres in Quebec

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. [FURY-TSX, NYSE American] on Monday May 25 released results from its continuing resource expansion and exploration drill program at the 100%-owned Eau Claire deposit in the Eeyou Istchee territory, James Bay region, northern Quebec. Drill hole 21EC-022 intersected 23.27 g/t gold over 7.09 metres in the...