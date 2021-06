The Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act (HB 22/ SB 222 – LACRA) will, if passed, prevent partisan gerrymandering of our congressional legislative maps. LACRA does not change who draws the maps, but it does change how the maps are drawn. LACRA will enforce strict transparency and criteria measures, which will protect our congressional and state legislative maps from being gerrymandered to favor one political party over another. The time to act is now. If the legislature waits until the fall session to pass LACRA, the public transparency requirements might not allow our maps to be completed in time, resulting in new districts not being in place for the 2022 election. Responsibility for drawing the maps would then fall to the Pa. Supreme Court.