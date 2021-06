De Queen Rotary Club presented UA Cossatot Food Pantry with two chest freezers that were purchased with $1,500 Rotary District 6170 grant. Currently, the Food Pantry provides boxed and canned food items on a weekly basis. The freezers will be used to store frozen dairy and meat products. This will allow more variety of healthy food choices for students. In addition to the freezers, Rotarians purchased food vouchers for UA Campus Cafe and gift cards from local restaurants. Vouchers can be used at all three UA Cossatot campuses during regular business hours. Gift cards will provide students with additional meals during evenings and weekends. UA Food Pantry is open to all UA students that need food assistance.