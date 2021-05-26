Cancel
Foreign Policy

Are China, U.S. on a collision path?

Sylva Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world’s two leading economies are moving toward a potentially devastating confrontation over the Island of Taiwan. China considers Taiwan to be part of China, whereas Taiwan sees itself to be an independent nation. The United States has a military commitment to defend Taiwan based on the 1979 Taiwan Relations...

www.thesylvaherald.com
Foreign PolicyBloomberg

U.S. Plows Cash Into R&D as China Triggers a ‘Sputnik Moment’

Faced with a high-tech challenge from a rival superpower, the U.S. government reaches for its wallet. That’s what happened some 60 years ago, after the Soviet Union edged ahead in the space race by launching the Sputnik satellite — spurring a wave of U.S. spending on science and innovation. Something similar may be under way now, when the challenge comes from China.
Foreign PolicyAntiwar.com

War Over Taiwan? Avoiding a US-China Miscalculation

Taiwan has returned as a troubling issue in US-China relations. It is no longer merely a case of verbal jousting over the island’s autonomy versus Chinese claims of sovereignty. The new round of US-China tensions over Taiwan actually began in the Trump administration, when the administration authorized new arms sales...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan bulls prod U.S.-China trade talks

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Yuan bulls are putting pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden to figure out a way to walk back tariffs. The currency is on a blistering rally, reinforced by foreign capital. Its strength has yet to dent China’s trade surplus, but could further saddle U.S. consumers with higher prices.
Houston, TXstthom.edu

UST’s Dr. Hans Stockton Offers Observations on U.S. – South Korea Relations from Asia Society Expert Panel

Dean of UST’s Division of Social and Behavioral Sciences & Global Studies, Dr. Hans Stockton, who also is director of UST’s Taiwan & East Asia Studies Program, served on an Asia Society panel about U.S.- South Korea relations. Held on May 20, 2021, only days before the President of South Korea visited Washington, D.C., the three-person panel was completed by the Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Houston, Ambassador Myung-Soo Ahn, and Assistant Professor and Director of Political Science at the University of Houston-Clear Lake, Dr. Se-Hyoung Yi.
U.S. PoliticsAgriculture Online

China upbeat on trade talks with U.S., says both 'seek common ground'

BEIJING, June 3 (Reuters) - China hailed on Thursday the resumption of “normal discussions” with the United States on the trade and economic fronts, apparently keen to move beyond a trade war as it said both sides aimed to resolve issues pragmatically. China’s Vice Premier Liu He, who has led...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

The China syndrome: Delaying or averting the path to conflict

In 1997, while I was a Navy captain serving as chief of the Asia-Pacific Division supporting the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, I was a lead negotiator in concluding the first military-to-military agreement with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy. This agreement — termed the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement, or MMCA — while merely a framework for dialogue, had multidimensional significance: In addition to being the first of what was anticipated to be follow-on agreements, it was the principal “deliverable” of President Clinton’s summit in Washington with his Chinese counterpart, Xiang Zemin, in October 1997.
Indiadallassun.com

Xi Jinping's idea of 'lovable' China raises eyebrows

Beijing [China], June 3 (ANI): After years of China's growing aggressiveness towards other countries through warnings and insults, President Xi Jinping said that officials should create a lovable and respectable image of the country, which has raised more than a few skeptical eyebrows among China watchers. In his remarks at...
Foreign Policyinvesting.com

China holds economic talks with second top U.S. official in a week

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese Vice Premier Liu He exchanged views with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on issues of mutual "concern", in his second virtual call in a week with top economic and trade officials under the U.S. Biden administration. Liu, who has led China's negotiations in Sino-U.S. trade talks since...
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

China Has No Place in RIMPAC

The People's Republic of China's oppression of the Uighur Muslims is one of the most repugnant human rights abuses in modern history. A regime that engages in government-sponsored genocide has no place on the international stage, which is why I have introduced legislation that further strengthens conditions placed on the PRC's participation in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) naval exercise. Until the PRC meets these conditions and Beijing is held accountable for its actions, there is no justification for the nearly two dozen participating nations to allow China's inclusion in the exercise.
Foreign PolicyCenter for Strategic and International Studies

The U.S. and China in the FY2022 Budget Request

The “good news” is that the United States has finally started to present specific military plans and budgets for competing with China – more than a decade after stating it would strategically rebalance U.S. forces to Asia, and some four years after the Trump Administration issued a new strategy focusing on China and Russia but without ever developing any clear plans to implement that strategy.
Foreign PolicyForeign Policy

State Legislation Might Backfire on U.S.-China Relations

On July 1, Florida State House Bill (HB) 7017 “Foreign Influence” will become law. The purpose of the 23-page bill is to combat malign influence from authoritarian countries seeking to meddle or interfere in Florida state-level politics. The bill would require greater scrutiny on gifts and grants to Florida state agencies and political subdivisions from a “foreign country of concern.” According to Chris Sprowls, speaker of the Florida State House of Representatives, HB 7017 is one of “multiple” bills in the current Florida State House legislative session that will address all forms of malign influence from authoritarian actors, including theft, interference, corporate espionage, and others. These countries of concern include the China, Russia, Iran, Venezuela, North Korea, Cuba, and Syria—but it’s clear which country the lawmakers have most in mind.
PoliticsOrlando Sentinel

Only consumers can save U.S.-China relationship | Commentary

By now everyone has seen wrestler and “Fast & Furious” star John Cena apologizing to the Chinese people. If you haven’t seen it, Cena does an interview, calls Taiwan a country, and triggers mainlanders who say Taiwan is China. Perhaps nudged by the film producers, Cena begs for forgiveness in Mandarin.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

Japan will defend Taiwan if China tries to use force

Washington [US], June 3 (ANI): Former US deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger has said that Japan would step up militarily to defend Taiwan if China moved to reunify the island with its mainland by force. In a panel discussion on Tuesday with other top Trump administration officials, Pottinger said...