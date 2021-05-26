Are China, U.S. on a collision path?

The People's Republic of China's oppression of the Uighur Muslims is one of the most repugnant human rights abuses in modern history. A regime that engages in government-sponsored genocide has no place on the international stage, which is why I have introduced legislation that further strengthens conditions placed on the PRC's participation in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) naval exercise. Until the PRC meets these conditions and Beijing is held accountable for its actions, there is no justification for the nearly two dozen participating nations to allow China's inclusion in the exercise.