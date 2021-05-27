Cancel
Video Games

Unreal Engine 5 features Temporal Super Resolution

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Epic Games has this week unveiled more details about its new Unreal Engine 5, making it available in Early Access and revealing more details about the technology incorporated into their latest game engine. Developers can begin testing the new engine and start making next-generation games for PCs and gaming consoles, taking advantage of the new Temporal Super Resolution, a competitor for DLSS.

