The Menomonie boys track and field team won five events overall on Wednesday at the Big Rivers Conference Tune-Up meet hosted by the Mustangs on Wednesday. Jayden Williams won the triple jump with a top jump of 44-feet, 7.25-inches to lead a strong day for the boys jumpers. Robert Mikesell and Carter Giesking were third and fifth, respectively, in the event while Mikesell won the high jump with a 5-8 and Josh Boyette was third. William Ockler finished first in the 200-meter dash in 22.60 seconds while the 400 relay team of Brooks Brewer, Larry Rehberg, Kellan Aure and Andrew Schafer won in 44.65 and the 800 team of Ockler, Steele Schaefer, Brock Thornton and Kaleb Kazmarek was victorious in 1:31.64.