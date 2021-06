It's no secret that candy and chocolate aren't superfoods, but the companies that make them have never really acknowledged their weak nutritional value… that is, until now. Nestlé—the world's largest food company that owns brands like Gerber, Cheerios, San Pellegrino, Hot Pockets, Lean Cuisine, Carnation, Nesquik, Häagen-Dazs, and more—recently admitted in its own internal documents that over 60% of the food and drinks it produces are unhealthy.