Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI

Clinton Township Planning Commission recommends development plan for restaurant

By Alex Szwarc
candgnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINTON TOWNSHIP — A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is one step closer to becoming a reality along Groesbeck Highway in Clinton Township, near the Mount Clemens border. At the May 13 Clinton Township Planning Commission meeting, a special land use approval and site development plan for a proposed Chipotle was unanimously recommended.

www.candgnews.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Mount Clemens, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Clinton, MI
City
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Mount Clemens, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Development Plan#Chipotle Mexican Grill#Land Use#Food Drink#Area Planning#Business Planning#Business Development#Land Development#Sonic#Versus Development Group#Mcdonald#The Board Of Trustees#Restaurant#Cass Avenue#Groesbeck Highway#Bank#Drive#West Side
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Charter Township Of Clinton, MIMacomb Daily

Clinton Township selects non-union bid on water line work

A Sterling Heights-based contractor has been selected over a construction company that uses union workers for a Clinton Township water project. The Clinton Township Board of Trustees earlier this week awarded the $1.9 million contract to D.V.M. Utilities, which submitted the lowest qualified bid of seven companies. D.V.M. bid was $60,000 lower than the second lowest bidder.
Macomb County, MIMacomb Daily

Macomb County school districts make plans for graduation ceremonies

Commencement may look different in Macomb County school districts during COVID-19, but capped and gowned students are still celebrating their achievements with style. Chippewa Valley High School, located on 19 Mile Road, west of Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township, will host commencement at the school stadium in two separate ceremonies. Events will conform to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) orders. One ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m. on June 5. Four spectator tickets are available to each graduate. Students registered via SignUpGenius to select the ceremony they preferred to attend, and each ceremony will be limited to about 250 students, Principal Todd Distelrath said. Senior class advisors are also planning to have speakers and musical performances at the events, he confirmed.
Mount Clemens, MIMacomb Daily

Three-day PurposePoint leadership summit wraps up in Mount Clemens

About 300 people wrapped up a three-day conference Thursday in downtown Mount Clemens and hopefully left town with good impressions of the city. PurposePoint, a Mount Clemens-based human resources consulting company, hosted the event titled Purpose Summit 2021 conference at the Emerald Theatre. The program was scheduled for 2020 but the pandemic forced its cancellation.
Charter Township Of Clinton, MIMacomb Daily

Chippewa Valley prepares no-cost summer school

Summer school will be cost-free to families in Chippewa Valley Schools, as the Clinton Township-based district continues to juggle in-person and online education on a smaller scale. “We’re going to do the best that we can to meet the needs of as many students as possible,” Chippewa Valley Schools Executive...
Macomb County, MIMacomb Daily

Police Memorial Week takes low-key approach in Macomb County

It's been a tough year on everyone including police officers. From protest battles in the street to the coronavirus crisis to calls to defund law enforcement, it's been a stressful time. But for the second year in a row, the national celebration of National Police Week will take place virtually...
Mount Clemens, MIcandgnews.com

Mount Clemens creamery thankful for fundraising effort

MOUNT CLEMENS — Over the next few weeks, Glenn Deceuninck expects to receive approval to expand the menu at his Mount Clemens business. Last fall, Deceuninck, the owner of Miller Brothers Creamery, said the shop was on the brink of closing. As previously reported, the COVID-19 pandemic presented a multitude...