In this podcast, Kushal Solanki gives us a demonstration of iLehra, a Lehra Nagma Player for iOS That provides accompaniment for tabla solos. The Tabla is a percussion instrument widely used in Indian Classical music both as a solo instrument and as an accompaniment to vocal or instrumental music. When played as a solo instrument, the tabla is accompanied (usually on the harmonium or sarangi) by a continuous cyclical musical phrase or riff called the "Lehra" or "Nagma" (ostinato in western music) that keeps track of the "aavartan" or rythmic cycle in the chosen "taal".