Acts of Kindness: Rafters boost UCM

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Executor, Katherine Webb Green of the Estate of Clara Lynn Martin deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 331 Valley Springs Dr, Sylva, NC 28779 or before the 13th day of August, 2021 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the under signed. This the 13th day of May, 2021. Katherine webb Green, Executor of the Estate of Clara Lynn Martin 10-13*