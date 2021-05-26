Cancel
Dillsboro, NC

Acts of Kindness: Rafters boost UCM

Sylva Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDillsboro River Company hosted its annual Free Rafting Day on May 23. Rafters received a free self-guided trip down the Tuckaseigee River with a donation of 10 cans of food for the food pantry at United Christian Ministries. This annual event is a popular start-of-the-season event for area residents and tourists.

