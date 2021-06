American urbanist-turned-artist theaster gates will design the 2022 serpentine pavilion, the first non-architect to receive the prestigious commission in its 21-year history. while the details of his 2022 serpentine pavilion have not yet been revealed, his larger body of work may offer a hint. theaster gates — an urban planner, installation artist, and professor in the department of visual arts at the university of chicago — is widely known for his work which integrates sound, motion, architectural elements. much of his work focuses on black history, racism, and poverty in america. drawing from his own experiences growing up on the south side of chicago, the artist creates a continuous circle between fine art and social progress.