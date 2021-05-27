Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Reckless homicide case against Hartford man headed to trial

By TERRI PEDERSON tpederson
Wiscnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUNEAU – A 29-year-old Hartford man entered a not guilty plea Wednesday on charges of first-degree reckless homicide after a 28-year-old woman died by overdosing on opioids in 2019 at a home in Ashippun. Mitchell McDonald, currently housed at Stanley Correctional Institution, could face up to 40 years in prison...

www.wiscnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Prison#Criminal Homicide#County Police#County Jail#County Sheriff#Milwaukee Police#Hartford#Man#Plea#Fentanyl Intoxication#Waukesha County#Drug#Delivering Heroin#Family Friend#Juneau#Home
Related
Wisconsin StateWJFW-TV

Wisconsin woman arrested for drugs with 5 children in car

Hixton - Authorities say a western Wisconsin woman was arrested for allegedly taking illegal drugs while driving with five children in the car. The girl gave updates on her location, which the father relayed to the state patrol. Troopers pulled the vehicle over near Hixton, about 130 miles from the Twin Cities, WCCO-TV reported.
Wisconsin StateWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Wisconsin Statespectrumnews1.com

AMBER Alert issued for missing 13-year-old Wisconsin girl

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 13-year-old girl Monday. Officials said 13-year-old Samantha K. Stephenson of Saukville, Wis., was last seen on Sunday morning in Menomonie with 19-year-old Brandon A. Morgan. Stephenson was last seen wearing a white "Rick and...
Washington County, WICBS 58

Police drone helps catch suspect in Washington County

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Early this week, a man sped off from officers in Washington County after they learned he had an arrest warrant. He crashed outside Jackson and ran into a marsh. Police deployed a drone with an infrared camera attached. The tool's utility is one reason drones are...
Washington County, WIwashingtoncountyinsider.com

Fugitive captured by Washington Co. Sheriff’s Department | By Lt. Tim Kemps

May 15, 2021 – Washington Co., WI – Twenty seven-year-old Dmonte Williams was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and a Washington County sheriff’s detective on Thursday morning in the City of Milwaukee without incident. He was wanted by Washington County authorities since December of last year for his alleged involvement in a home invasion robbery in the Village of Richfield last October.
Wiscnews.com

Waupun Police Beat 0510 to 0513, 2021

Auto Theft – Monday at 9:13 a.m. police responded to the 1200 block of South Watertown Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle had been returned but GPS and local surveillance showed the vehicle had been stolen over the weekend. A suspect has been identified. Auto Theft...
dailydodge.com

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Suspected Burglary Attempt In Ashippun

(Ashippun) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected attempted burglary in the Town of Ashippun. The two suspects involved operate a white Chevy truck, possibly a Silverado with blue decals on the doors and toolboxes on the back. Sheriff Dale Schmidt says one of them knocks on the door and identifies himself as working for a local power company. Schmidt says it appears that the suspect gets the homeowner to walk the property line away from the home. While the homeowner is distracted, the second suspect enters the home and steals items. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating three burglaries from the Towns of Jefferson, Concord, and Ixonia. Schmidt says the suspects are described as being in their thirty’s, five-nine to six-feet-tall with dark hair and acne scars on their face. One suspect may speak with a Spanish accent. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that citizens report anyone coming to their residence with a similar approach and story. Schmidt says if someone comes to your door claiming to represent any company, require them to provide a photo identification card, especially if they did not provide you with prior notice from the company. He says it is important to lock all doors when you are gone. This includes your garages, side entrances and vehicle doors. Schmidt says if you think you have any information at all, including video from doorbell or security cameras please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.
madison

Dodge County sheriff warns of burglary scam

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it's investigating an attempted burglary in the town of Ashippun in which one suspect posed as a power company worker in order to distract the homeowner while the other suspect attempted to burglarize the home. Dodge officials say the suspect posing as a power...
Channel 3000

Dodge, Jefferson County authorities investigating string of burglaries

ASHIPPUN, Wis. — Dodge and Jefferson county law enforcement officials are asking the public to keep an eye out for two men who are suspected to be responsible for a string of burglaries in the counties. According to a news release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, authorities in both...
Madison, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin COVID cases up 116, no new deaths: State officials

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased by 116 Monday, May 17, for a total of 606,274, state health officials reported. There have been 6,958 deaths in the state, with no new deaths reported Monday. Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 30,250...
Dodge County, WIwashingtoncountyinsider.com

Burglaries in neighboring Dodge County | By Sheriff Dale Schmidt

May 14, 2021 – Dodge Co., WI – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected attempted burglary in the Town of Ashippun. The suspects are operating a white Chevy truck, possibly a Silverado with blue decals on the doors and toolboxes on the back. There are two suspects...
Fox11online.com

Series of burglaries reported in Dodge County area

(WLUK) -- Dodge County authorities are asking residents to be vigilant after reports of multiple burglaries and attempted burglaries in the area. An attempted burglary happened in the town of Ashippun. Deputies say two suspects were involved. One of them knocks on the door and identities himself as a local power company employee. The suspect gets the homeowner to walk the property line, away from the home, while the other suspect enters the home and takes things.
Watertown Daily Times

Iron Ridge man sentenced for role in overdose death

JUNEAU — An Iron Ridge man was sentenced Thursday in Dodge County Circuit Court by Judge Brian Pfitzinger to four years in prison for his role in a fatal opioid overdose. In February, Timothy Sedlmeier, 30, entered a no contest plea to a reduced felony count of second degree reckless homicide in the October 2017 death of Samantha Mattila.
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

Milwaukee man arrested for OWI after crash with baby in car

POLK, Wis. (CBS 58) --- A 34-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested on Sunday, May 9 for multiple OWI charges after fleeing from police with an infant in the car and subsequently crashing. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the man is in custody and is facing charges of 4th offense...
Wiscnews.com

WATCH NOW: Dodge County honors a dozen law enforcement officers who died during service

JUNEAU – Law enforcement throughout area honored 12 Dodge County law enforcement officers who died while in the line of duty. Chaplain Dan Bohn, who is a pastor at Zion Lutheran at Horicon as well as a chaplain for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, spoke about his appreciation for those in law enforcement during a Dodge County Law Enforcement Memorial event.