Glamping: How to go camping without roughing it

Norse Projects just launched a collection of clothing with artist Geoff McFetridge. To inspire the collection, they went on a bikepacking trip along the base of the Sierra Nevada. Find more about Geoff’s work, see an amazing gallery of photos from the trip, and watch a 16mm film they shot along the way… — Born in Edmonton, Alberta, and now based in Los Angeles, artist Geoff McFetridge has an incredible body of work that’s rooted in graphic design. Geoff employs a plethora of mediums that include painting, illustration, poetry, and moving image. A lot of his work is inspired by his cycling trips, which also underpin the designs he created with Norse Projects, an outerwear brand based in Copenhagen, Denmark. To inspire their collaborative collection, Geoff went on a bikepacking and bikefishing trip along the base of the Sierra Nevadas, painting and recording his travels. Find some of his thoughts about this work below, alongside an evocative video and photo gallery from the trip. The film and photos were created by Tucker and Ely Phillips using Leica film cameras and a battery-less 16mm Bolex.