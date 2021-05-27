Cancel
There's So Much Backlash Over Chad Michael Murray's New Ted Bundy Movie

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChad Michael Murray has been cast in yet another movie about American serial killer Ted Bundy, and the announcement has seen a huge amount of backlash across Twitter. Per Screen Daily, American Boogeyman "follows the elusive and charming killer and the manhunt that brought him to justice involving the detective and the FBI rookie who coined the phrase 'serial killer.'" Chad Michael Murray plays Bundy, while the film also stars Lin Shaye and Holland Roden.

Coming Soon!

RLJE Acquires Rights to Ted Bundy Thriller No Man of God

AMC Networks’ RLJE Films has acquired the North American rights to the dramatic thriller No Man of God ahead of its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. The movie is directed by Amber Sealey (No Light and No Land Anywhere) and written by Kit Lesser. The film, which is...
Posted by TheWrap
TheWrap

Ted Bundy Film ‘No Man of God’ Acquired by RLJE Films Ahead of Tribeca Premiere

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has acquired the North American rights to “No Man of God,” it was announced Tuesday. The dramatic thriller is Based on real transcripts and conversations between Ted Bundy and FBI agent Bill Hagmaier. Luke Kirby plays the infamous serial killer while Elijah Wood plays his interrogator. Here’s the official description for the film:
whattowatch.com

How pop culture reinforced the dangerous myth of the charmer Ted Bundy

Few criminals of the past century have struck fear into the hearts of people quite like Ted Bundy. His very name has become synonymous with a certain kind of evil: brutal, merciless, concealed by irresistible charm. During the 1970s, Bundy kidnapped, raped, and murdered numerous girls and young women. He eventually confessed to no fewer than 30 homicides, committed across several states, but the true total of his victims remains unknown. Some investigators speculate it could be in the hundreds. After a years' long reign of terror, Bundy was eventually brought to justice. During his trial, the myth of Bundy as a handsome and charismatic figure who wooed everyone around him took root in the media and public consciousness. His showboating on the stand was reported on in agonizing detail, including a moment wherein he proposed to his girlfriend while she testified on his behalf.
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Can We Please Stop With the Ted Bundy Movies?

On Wednesday, it was announced that yet another former teen heartthrob has leapt at the opportunity to play against type by portraying notorious serial killer Ted Bundy. This time it’s Chad Michael Murray, who will reportedly play Bundy in the forthcoming American Boogeyman, which “follows the elusive and charming killer and the manhunt that brought him to justice involving the detective and the FBI rookie who coined the phrase ‘serial killer.'”
Posted by KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle

New Ted Bundy biopic casts lead serial killer role

The star of “One Tree Hill” and “Riverdale,” Chad Michael Murray, has been cast as serial killer Ted Bundy in a new biopic in American Boogeyman, according to Yahoo! News. Set for release in theaters on Aug. 16, the movie will focus on the story of Seattle homicide detective Kathleen...
mxdwn.com

Jesse Metcalfe, Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray & Kelly Greyson Joins Emmett/Furla’s ‘The Fortress’

Deadline has been the first to learn that Emmett/Furla Films Co-CEO Randall Emmett and Emile Hirsch have developed The Fortress as a trilogy that Jesse Metcalfe (John Tucker Must Die), Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill), Kelly Greyson (Alone yet Not Alone), and Bruce Willis are on board to join the films. James Cullen Bressack (Beyond the Law) will be directing the first two films of the trilogy.
Posted by FanSided
FanSided

Enough is enough, do we really need more Ted Bundy content?

With more casting announcements made for yet another Ted Bundy film, a conversation has started about Hollywood’s obsession with the infamous serial killer, and others like him (Jeffrey Dahmer springs to mind). Now that people are becoming more aware of how invasive and exploitative true crime can be, you’d think...
