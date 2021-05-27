Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxnard, CA

Mission Produce To Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On Thursday, June 10, 2021

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

OXNARD, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVO) ("Mission" or the "Company"), the global leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh avocados with an additional focus in mangos, today announced it will release its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended April 30, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, June 10, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on the same day.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-9039 or for international callers by dialing (201) 689-8470. A replay of the call will be available through June 24, 2021 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13720088.

The live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.missionproduce.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About Mission Produce, Inc.:

Mission Produce is the global leader in the worldwide avocado business. Since 1983, Mission Produce has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados, and as of 2021, fresh mangos, to retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art packing facilities in key growing locations globally including California, Mexico & Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, New Zealand, & South Africa, which allow the company to provide a year-round supply of premium fruit. Mission's global distribution network includes twelve forward distribution centers in North America, China & Europe that offer value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. In addition, Mission owns over 11,000 acres globally, allowing for diversified sourcing and access to complementary growing seasons, while ensuring its customers receive the highest quality fruit possible. For more information, please visit  www.missionproduce.com .

Contacts:Investor Relations Contact:ICRJeff Sonnek646-277-1263 jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

Media:Denise JunqueiroSenior Director of Marketing and CommunicationsMission Produce, Inc. press@missionproduce.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
19K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Oxnard, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Oxnard, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#North America#Financial Management#Financial Services#Release Details#Information Management#Business Conference#Avo#News Events#Mexico Peru#China Europe#Icrjeff#Conference Call Details#Market#Today#Value Added Services#Audio#Logistical Management#Key Growing Locations#International Callers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Arts
Country
China
Country
Chile
News Break
Retail
Country
New Zealand
Country
South Africa
Related
Financial Reportsbirminghamnews.net

IDW to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:IDWM), an integrated media company, today announced that it will report financial and operational results for the three months ended April 30, 2021 on Monday, June 14, 2021. IDW's earnings release will be issued and posted...
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

XS Financial Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Strong revenue growth with improved working capital highlight productive quarter. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. ('XS Financial', 'XSF' or the 'Company') (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing equipment leasing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, is pleased to report its financial results today for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 ('Q1/21'). All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Dividend

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX:ISBA) today announced its Board of Directors declared a second-quarter cash dividend of $0.27 per common share at its regular meeting on May 26, 2021. The dividend will be payable June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2021. Based on ISBA's closing stock price of $23.15 per share as of May 26, 2021, the annualized cash dividend yield is 4.67%.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Applied Therapeutics To Present At The Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, announced today that it will present at the Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. ET.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Participation In Upcoming Conferences

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Express, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLD) announced that members of management will participate in the virtual 2021 KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021 and will present at the 2021 UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:00 am (eastern time).
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Global Supercapacitors Market Products, Modules And Applications Report 2020-2026 With Profiles Of 35 Companies & Industry Guide Containing Contact Details For 100 Companies

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Supercapacitors Market - Products, Modules and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Automotive & Transportation sector is expected to be the fastest-growing market for Supercapacitors, the global demand for which is anticipated to compound annually at 16.6% during 2019-2026 in reaching a projected US$2.7 billion by 2026. The overall global market for Supercapacitors is expected to exceed US$3 billion in 2020. The global market for supercapacitors is the largest, as also the fastest growing, in Asia-Pacific.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Desert Mountain Energy Announces Issuance Of Options

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. (the "Company")(TSXV: DME) (OTC: DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) From the President of the Company. Desert Mountain Energy Corp. has issued 1,200,000 options to directors, officers, and consultants or employees. The company issued options priced above market close today at a price of $4.25 with an expiration period of three years. The company has maintained a sufficient number of allotted and unissued shares in its treasury to permit the exercise of the options until the expiry, exercise or termination thereof.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Landec Sells Investment In Windset Holdings

Early sale to affiliates of founding and controlling investors for $45.1 million. Net proceeds to be used to repay a portion of outstanding term debt and de-lever balance sheet. SANTA MARIA, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC), a diversified health and wellness company with two...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.70 Million

Analysts expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to report $212.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.39 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

CWB reports second quarter 2021 financial and strategic performance

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights(1) (compared to the same period in the prior year) Includes certain non-IFRS measures – refer to definitions provided on page 6 of this news release, with further detail provided on page 7 of the 2021 Second Quarter Report to Shareholders. (2) Excludes the allowance for credit...
Financial Reportsbirminghamnews.net

Legend Power Schedules Q2 2021 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Legend Power® Systems Inc. (TSX.V:LPS) (OTCQB:LPSIF) ('Legend Power' or the 'Company'), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced it will release its Q2 2021 financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2021, on Monday, May 31, 2021. The Company has also scheduled a conference call to provide a business update and discuss its Q2 2021 financial results for Monday, May 31, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT). The call will be hosted by Randy Buchamer, President & Chief Executive Officer and Steve Vanry, Chief Financial Officer.
Financial Reportsmatterport.com

Matterport Announces Record Quarterly Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. In February 2021, Matterport announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to enter into a business combination with Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ: GHVI, GHVIU, and GHVIW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, that will result in Matterport becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the proposed business combination, the combined company will be named “Matterport, Inc.” and intends to remain listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “MTTR.”