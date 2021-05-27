Tekken 7 Update 4.20 Deployed – Patch Notes May 27

Update 1.08 has arrived for The Last of Us Part 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is a performance patch for PS5, allowing next-gen console owners to experience the game at 60 frames per second. This update also promises other PlayStation 5 improvements, including faster loading times and enhanced resolution. The game can also be locked to 30 FPS as it was on PlayStation 4, but the 60 FPS mode seems to have little to no downgrades when turned on. PlayStation 4 owners will also be able to download this patch, although they won’t be able to take advantage of any of the new features on last-gen hardware. Here’s everything new with The Last of Us Part 2 update 1.08.